Luminosity shines brightest

CHESTER PA - Luminosity shined most brightly in the $18,000 featured trot at Harrah's Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, winning by 5¾ lengths in 1:53.4, just a fifth off the lifetime best of the harness racing nine-year-old.

Driver Yannick Gingras reserved the Cash Hall gelding, trained by Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, off a contested :27.3 quarter, but then gave him the word to go, and Luminosity did, hitting the half in :56.3 and then staying clear the back half, past the 1:24.3 three-quarters and right through the wire.

Dream Massive, who four starts ago was laboring in the track's bottom class, raced well uncovered for second, with Sky Marshal closing for third. A winner of $826,917, Luminosity raised his win percentage to 25% both for the season (4-of-16) and lifetime (45-of-180).

Luminosity was the even-money favorite, not a fact conducive to producing a single ticket selector of the Jackpot Hi-5 bet, so the carryover into Friday will be $28,316.19.

Tomorrow's racing at Harrah's will be in the nighttime, starting at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Melady's Monet, Top Flight Angel, and Homicide Hunter will face off in a $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series event for trotters; it is likely that off a good performance this group will be in the running for the $100,000 Maxie Lee Trot here on Sunday, May 26, a day which will also feature the $100,000 Betsy Ross Pace for mares and the $100,000 Commodore Barry Pace, along with Pennsylvania Sire Stakes action for three-year-old pacing colts. And the Memorial Day action continues into Monday and a live 12:40 card.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia