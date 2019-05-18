Day At The Track

Luminosity shines brightest

08:30 AM 17 May 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Luminosity,Harness racing
Cash Hall gelding Luminosity
Mike Lizzi photo

CHESTER PA - Luminosity shined most brightly in the $18,000 featured trot at Harrah's Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, winning by 5¾ lengths in 1:53.4, just a fifth off the lifetime best of the harness racing nine-year-old.

Driver Yannick Gingras reserved the Cash Hall gelding, trained by Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable LLC and Weaver Bruscemi LLC, off a contested :27.3 quarter, but then gave him the word to go, and Luminosity did, hitting the half in :56.3 and then staying clear the back half, past the 1:24.3 three-quarters and right through the wire.

Dream Massive, who four starts ago was laboring in the track's bottom class, raced well uncovered for second, with Sky Marshal closing for third. A winner of $826,917, Luminosity raised his win percentage to 25% both for the season (4-of-16) and lifetime (45-of-180).

Luminosity was the even-money favorite, not a fact conducive to producing a single ticket selector of the Jackpot Hi-5 bet, so the carryover into Friday will be $28,316.19.

Tomorrow's racing at Harrah's will be in the nighttime, starting at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, Melady's Monet, Top Flight Angel, and Homicide Hunter will face off in a $30,000 Great Northeast Open Series event for trotters; it is likely that off a good performance this group will be in the running for the $100,000 Maxie Lee Trot here on Sunday, May 26, a day which will also feature the $100,000 Betsy Ross Pace for mares and the $100,000 Commodore Barry Pace, along with Pennsylvania Sire Stakes action for three-year-old pacing colts. And the Memorial Day action continues into Monday and a live 12:40 card.

 

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

Jerry Connors

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Always A Prince equals track record
18-May-2019 15:05 PM NZST
Feelin’ Red Hot takes 44G Distaff Derby
18-May-2019 15:05 PM NZST
Tay Tay M wins Fillies & Mares open
18-May-2019 15:05 PM NZST
Rock N Shard N impressive again
18-May-2019 15:05 PM NZST
Only Passing Thru finished well to win
18-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Jackpot Hi-5 carryover over $29k
18-May-2019 13:05 PM NZST
Labatt Hanover posts head victory
18-May-2019 11:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News