M.T. Joinville wins Q+ at Vincennes

December 29, 2017 - Today’s harness racing Quinte+ was at Paris-Vincennes in the Prix de Sainte-Marie du Mont (purse €50,000, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters).

Sweden invader M.T. Joinville (6g Meaulnes du Corta -Ivy LB) scored timed in 1.12.2kr at 3/2 odds driven by Jorma Kontio for owner Kjell Hagg and trainer Susanne Richter. 12/1 Bayokos Atout (6g Goetmals Wood -New York Jet) took second for trainer/driver Franck Nivard. 20/1 Bullyoung (6g Love You -Greenhills Beauty) closed along the pegs for third handled by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer Robert Bergh. 7.1/1 Eldrick Boko (6m Cantab Hall -Radiant Lindy) was fourth for Eric Raffin ahead of 9/1 Spirit Real (6g Supergill -Civetta Real) for Pierre Levesque.

The weekend ahead includes the Gr. III Prix Yvonne Bodin in Saturday, a monte event, and the Gr. II Grand Prix de Bourgogne on Sunday that includes 17 top level entrants seeking the Prix d’Amerique invitations.

Thomas H. Hicks