Mackenzie A wins $50,000 Yonkers's Distaff

YONKERS, NY, Friday, November 3, 2017 - A sluggish-early Mackenzie A (Jordan Stratton $5.70) was in hand late Friday night (Nov. 3rd), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing $50,000 filly and mare Open Handicap Pace.

Away slowly from post position No. 4, the Matchmaker champ saw Call Me Queen Be (Mark MacDonald) make the lead around Betabcool N (Eric Goodell) before a 27-second opening quarter-mile.

The latter then took over from the former, getting a :56.4 intermission and 1:25.3 three-quarters as She'sjustadelight N (Ron Cushing) tried it first-up from fifth. That move gave 'Mackenzie' a tow, though she was gapping it for much of the backside.

Betabcool N maintained a short lead into the lane, but she was about done. Mackenzie A finally received the memo, edging past to win in 1:54.3. Mach it a Par (Jason Bartlett) raced behind the eventual winner from third-up, chasing her home to miss by three-quarters of a length. She'sjustadelight N, Call Me Queen Be and Lispatty (George Brennan) settled for the remainder,

For Mackenzie A, a 5-year-old Down Under daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven co-owned by Harry Von Knoblauch Stables & Ellen Kinser and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her third win in 11 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $17.60, with the triple (three wagering choices in order) returning $55.

