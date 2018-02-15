Bettorhaveanother wins $25,000 Open

DOVER, Del. --- Bettorhaveanother made his fist Dover Downs appearance a winning one overtaking Scandalcious (Jonathan Roberts) at the wire in a 1:51.4 four horse photo to win the $25,000 Valentine's Day harness racing mares open/handicap on Wednesday (2/14). Tim Tetrick and Corey Callahan had three winners each.

Corey Callahan drove 5-1 shot Bettorhaveanother to his second straight win of the year along with two seconds in four starts for trainer Ron Burke and owners Weaver Bruscemi and Burke Racing Stable. Scandalicious had taken the early lead and maintained the front with horses coming on strongly before Bettorhaveanother finally caught him at finish ine. Enhance Your Mind (Vic Kirby) and Sweet Robbie (At Safford Jr. were close up third and fourth place finishers.

The winner is a six-year-old daughter of Bettor's Delight -Katie My Girl who now has won $288,452 lifetime.

Bad Lightning struck at 7-1 in the $18,000 distaff sub-feature winning in 1:57.2 for driver Jonathan Roberts and owner-trainer Josh Parker and Nanticoke Racing. It was the second success in her last three outings for the Badlands Hanover -Malocchio five-year-old. Berazzled (Tetrick), the race favorite, was second with OK Jamine (Russell Foster) third.

Stormtracker had just enough to beat Moments Of Joy (Kirby) in 1:52.4 to take the $16,000 female pace. Linda Toscano conditions the four-year-old by Big Jim-Stonebridge Breeze, piloted by Tetrick, now a winner of four of her last five races. Gypsy Rose (Montrell Teague) finished third.

Tetrick and Callahan had three wins apiece. Tony Morgan and trainer Mike Hall posted doubles.

MAJOR UPTREND, SUPER IMPOSED N, HIGHALATOR LEAD $27,500 THURSDAY FEATURE

Super Imposed N, last week's 1:50.2 event winner and Major Uptrend, a 1:49.1 sub-feature winner lead a powerful field of six fast pacers in the $27,500 Preferred- Open/Handicap, on another standout 13-race harness racing program at Dover Downs, Thursday, Feb. 15. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Corey Callahan has driven Mike Hall and Dave Hamm's Super Imposed N to consecutive victories including last week's 15-1 upset in the feature. Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing's Sicily came flying from far back with Montrell Teague to finish second. Cajon Lightning and Art Stafford Jr. racing for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisik Farms, finished a half-length off in third.

Major Uptrend steps up in company after a powerful wire-to-wire effort, his second sub-1:50 victory this meet for Niss Allen Inc. and Tim Crissman Inc. with Tony Morgan driving. Highalator, owned by Jenny Bier and Joann Dombeck, was another longshot winner last Thursday winning the $4-Yea-Old Open at 10-1 with Roger Plante Jr. in the bike. Tim Tetrick drives Rich Pollucci's Baileys Rock N, a hard-hitting pacer from Down Under.

Heading the usual solid undercard: Cash Is King (Callahan) puts a three-race win streak on the line for owners, Hood, Breakaway and Bonucelli in a $18,000 Winners pace while Al Carter and Doug Lewis' Captive Audience, a 1:50.4 winner last week returns in a $25,000-$30,000 Claiming Handicap.

Dover Downs offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

