Ice Attraction took home the trophy for the Duenna which was presented by New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Ronald Dancer.

Senator Jennifer Beck and Assemblyman Ronald Dancer presented the Cane Pace trophy to the winning connections of Huntsville, along with Founding SBOANJ Director Taylor Palmer.

MANALAPAN, NJ — August 10, 2017 — This year’s Hambletonian was full of surprises from the absence of trotting star Walner, to the disqualification of what appeared to be the harness racing winner. With all of that one of the biggest surprises may have come off the track with the attendance of many political figures.



Hambletonian Day was full of friendly faces with New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Kim Guadagno, State Senator Jennifer Beck, Assemblyman Ronald Dancer and Former NJ Governor Richard Codey, all present to show their support of the racing industry.



Oaks Trophy Photo

Former NJ Governor and current State Senator Richard Codey awarded the Hamiltonian Oaks trophy for Ariana G and her winning connections.



Cane Pace Trophy Photo

Senator Jennifer Beck and Assemblyman Ronald Dancer presented the Cane Pace trophy to the winning connections of Huntsville, along with Founding SBOANJ Director Taylor Palmer.



Duenna Winner Circle Photo

Ice Attraction took home the trophy for the Duenna which was presented by New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidate Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Ronald Dancer.



It was wonderful to see so many New Jersey politicians present on one of harness racing’s most important days. We are all hopeful that this is a sign of what is to come with continued political support for our sport.

Courtney Stafford