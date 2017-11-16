Divisional titles could be on the line

DOVER,Del.---- Four rich Matron Stakes for three-year-olds headline a top 13-race harness racing program at Dover Downs on Thursday, Nov. 16. On the excellent undercard is a $30,000 Preferred pace, a $25,000 Open, a $19,000 and $16,000 Winner divisions along with a $35,000 and a $25,000 Claiming pace are on the strong card. First Post is 4:30 p.m.

As in the past, often divisional titles are on the line with results affecting seasonal end of the year awards.

The $210,000 Matron Colt Stake is led by $1.9-million winner Downbytheseaside driven by former Dover regular Chris Page. He has been the favorite in most of his races since late Summer. He missed by three-quarters , finishing second in the Breeders Crown racing for trainer Brian Brown and owners Rich Lombardo, Jay Sbrocco, Country Club Acres and Diamond Creek Racing. Little Brown Jug winner Yannick Gingras and Filibuster Hanover drew the rail for Burke Racing, Weaver Brucemi, J&T Silva Stables and Joe DiScala. New York Sire Stakes king Funknwaffles and Corey Callahan, second in the Jug, gets post 2.

What The Hill, who was taken down after finishing first in the Hambletonian, swept the Breeders Crown title, but must overcome outside post 8 in the $201,900 Matron Colt championship. Hall of Famer David Miller will handle the reins for Burke Racing, Deo Volente Farms, J&T Silva and Our Hrs Cents stables. Devious Man and Andy Miller, who has been 1,2,3 in 14 of 16 starts winning almost $1-million this season races for Story Inc. and Andy Miller Stable.'

M&L of Delaware and Bill Wiswell own Bill's Man with Tim Tetrick in the bike.

In the $186,600 Matron Filly Trot, Ice Attraction, second in the Breeders Crown and a winner last week in the Crossroads at Hoosier Park, trained and driven by Ake Swanstedt who owns the wekk-bred trotter with Mal and Janet Burrows, Little E and Georgetown, Del.'s Don Sipple. Has won nearly $400,000 this year with six wins and 12 times in the money in 19 races. Determination of Montreal finished third in the Breeders Crown and is driven by Daniel Dube for trainer Luc Blais and drew post 1. Jimmy Takter starts That's All Moni with Yannick Gingras piloting for Marvin Katz, Al Libfeld, and Brittany Farms. Another Delaware-owned candidate is Fine Tuned Lady with Corey Callahan driving for M&L of Delaware and William Wiswell.

Early season standout Idyllic Beach and Yannick Gingras drew the rail in the $182,700 Matron soph filly final. The $1.1-million lifetime winner is owned by Christine Takter, John Fielding, Marvin Katz and Brixton Medical Inc. Starting from the outside is Jugette winner and second-place in the Breeders Crown Caviart Ally owned by Caviart Farms. Another $1-million winner Agent Q gets David Miller in the bike.

The highly rated Rich Pollucci-owned Christen Me N (Tetrick) and Mach It So (David Miller) lead the $30,000 Preferred pace while the Stafford's Blazing Bobby Sox (Art Safford Jr.), Reg Hazzard and Legacy Racing's Sicily (Montrell Teague), Delaware-champion Bags To Riches (Andy Miller) racing for only Money Inc., and trainer Jason Skinner, and Cajon Lightning (Gingras) owned by Ken Wood Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms, head the $25,000 Open,

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the second race through the sixth. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

When watch live racing, enjoy fine dining in the Winners Circle Restaurant. Top North American harness and thoroughbred racing is featured at the Dover Downs Sports & Race Book open daily from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight. There is no charge for general parking or admission.

Marv Bachrad

