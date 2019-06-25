MD Magic back in top form at Running Aces

Minnesota Harness Racing's 2018 Champion freshman trotting gelding MD Magic is back in top form at Running Aces, and he picked up his second win of the year in six starts by capturing the $16,000 Minnesota-Sired 3 Year Old Trot on Sunday night (June 23).

MD Magic (Nick Roland) started from post ten in the second tier in a bulky field of ten sophomores, and got away fifth in the early stages, while Al-Mar Humdinger (Don Harmon) and Major Al-Mar (Rick Magee) traded turns on the lead. The early fractions were honest (:29.2 and :58.4) and MD Magic was first to launch an outside bid - moving first up as they rounded for the backstretch.

MD Magic ($9.00) was pressuring Major Al-Mar at the top as they rounded the far turn and registered three-quarters in 1:29.2 and was clearly getting the best of his rival as they trotted through the lane, surging past to get 1 length clear at the wire in 2:00.1 for his eleventh career tally. Major Al-Mar was a clear second, with Al-Mar Humdinger checking in third.

MD Magic is a son of Braggart , out of the Striking Sahbra mare Magical Debut, and he has now earned $90,800 in seventeen career races for owners Set The Pace Racing, LLC and trainer Nick Roland. He was the top two year old male trotter last year and set a record in the Minnesota-Sired program with single-season earnings of $70,300.

The Sunday card was loaded with feature events, including the $15,000 Open Handicap Trot, which went to 3 year old colt trotting sensation Bordogna ( Trixton -Lima Playmate- Credit Winner ) who now sports three wins in a row after a sharp looking rally from the back of the pack to sweep the field in 1:55.4. Bordogna ($4.20, Steve Wiseman) is owned by Rick and Mr. Caroll Huffman, Larry Mather and Alan Eden, and is trained by Justin Anfinson.

The $17,000 Open Handicap Pace for horses and geldings featured a very talented field of ten, and the return of 2018 Dan Patch FFA Pace winner Nine Ways, who was highly regarded at the windows at 3-5 from post 8 and did not disappoint his backers. Nine Ways ($3.40, Dean Magee) blasted right to the lead and was never in doubt in a sharp 1:51.4 mile, for two wins in a row. Tim Maier trains the 5 year old gelding by Delmarvelous for owner Antonia Storer. Fox Valley Nemitz (Brian Detgen) was a fast-closing second and King of The Crop (Steve Wiseman) was third.

The $15,000 Minnesota-Sired 4 year olds & up Trot went to Bragginade ($19.00, Nick Roland) who is back in top form and trotted to a career best 1:57.4 victory for his first win of the year in five starts. The Braggart gelding was the freshman state champ two years ago and has now earned $90,009 for owners Set The Pace Racing LLC and trainer Nick Roland. Jenni King trainees French Eclipse and Whatevershesgot were second and third, respectively.

Drivers Dean Magee and Nick Roland shared top honors on the night, with three wins each.

By Darin Gagne, for Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack