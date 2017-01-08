Miami Valley first Open of the season

05:24 PM 08 Jan 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Meadowbrookthunder
Meadowbrookthunder
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - Meadowbrookthunder thundered down the lane at Miami Valley Raceway on Saturday night to cop the initial $22,000 Open I Pace of the harness racing season on Saturday night (Jan. 7).

Stepping up to the top level following an impressive 1:51.1 score in a condition / $30,000 claiming event the final week at Dayton Raceway, Meadowbrookthunder got away sixth in a field of seven, but was out and moving for driver Trace Tetrick before the first quarter timer flashed :26.1.

Tilted three-wide prior to the :54 halfway point, the 4-year-old son of Rockin Image was fourth about four lengths off the leader. Just a length away from the leader at the 1:23 three quarters, the winner passed pacesetting Hickory Icon coming off the final bend and then held off fellow closers Vague Traces (Andy Shetler) and JD's Macca Lodge (Kayne Kauffman) for a 1:53 upset score.

Overlooked at 6-1, Meadowbrookthunder coupled with Vague Traces (34-1) and JD's Macca Lodge (8-1) to produce a $562.40 $2 trifecta. He is owned by Steve and Peggy Carter.

The $25,000 North American Driver's Challenge kicks off Sunday afternoon (2:05 post time), the first of three consecutive matinees to determine the inaugural champion, who will be awarded $10,000 of the $25,000 pot. A total of 30 of the winningest reinsmen on the continent will have four drives each on each of the first two programs, when the field will be whittled to the ten top point-getters who will race head-to-head in eight races on Tuesday.

In a last minute development, Canadian Guy Gagnon had a border customs problem (no visa) and has been replaced by Andy Shetler, who won 108 dashes in 2016 and has notched 1,612 lifetime wins.

Gregg Keidel

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Marcus Miller sweeps Meadowlands features
08-Jan-2017 18:01 PM NZDT
Miami Valley first Open of the season
08-Jan-2017 17:01 PM NZDT
Sixteen Mikes puts away Valley Of Sin
08-Jan-2017 10:01 AM NZDT
$20,000 Pick-4 Guarantee Pool on Sundays
08-Jan-2017 09:01 AM NZDT
SRF match challenge is met
08-Jan-2017 05:01 AM NZDT
Public pumps $3,311,264 through windows
07-Jan-2017 22:01 PM NZDT
Exceptional opening night at Miami Valley
07-Jan-2017 19:01 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News