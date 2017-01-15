Meadowbrookthunder repeats in Open

04:24 PM 15 Jan 2017 NZDT
Meadowbrookthunder
Meadowbrookthunder captures his second straight weekly $22,000 feature at Miami Valley, one of four triumphs for driver Trace Tetrick.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - Repeat feature race winners have become the order of the day at Miami Valley Raceway this weekend. Meadowbrookthunder copped his second straight $22,000 Open Pace victory on Saturday night (Jan. 14), following the lead of Noone To Depend On, who captured the $22,000 Miami Valley Distaff Open on Friday. Both were recent acquisitions by their respective stables and have stepped up their game for their new harness racing connections.

Driver Trace Tetrick opted to allow a pair of other impressive opponents, Mykindachip and Fancy Creek Elusiv to lead the field to the quarter, despite starting from the coveted No. 1 post position. Following a relatively pedestrian :28.2 opening panel, the 4-year-old son of Rockin Image was launched first-over-a position he maintained until wearing down the aforementioned pacesetters in mid-stretch. Trainer Steve Carter co-owns the winner in partnership with Peggy Carter.

For Trace Tetrick, the feature race triumph was his fourth on the night as the 30-year-old Hoosier Park driving champion solidified his third place standing in the early stages of the Miami Valley dash derby.

Four divisions of $20,000 claimers also went postward in the first leg of their divisional "Claim To Fame" late-closing series. Although there were ten horses claimed during the evening, only one of the winners will have new connections if entered in the second leg. Perrito Caliente (Sam Widger), a 1:53.4 winner that returned a $6.20 win mutuel, entered the Joe Paver Stable via the claim box. The other first-leg series winners were Frankandjoanne (1:53.1, $7.80), longshot Supreme Z Tam (1:54.2, $91.80) and Hokuri Handrail N (1:52.3, $5.60). Claiming prices increase by 25% in the second preliminary leg as the 40 nominees battle for a spot in the $32,500 (est.) championship final.

A "Claim To Fame" series for $30,000 claimers will highlight the Sunday (Jan. 15) afternoon matinee at Miami Valley. Thirty hopefuls will start in a trio of divisions each racing for $25,000 purses. Post time is 2:05 p.m.

Gregg Keidel

