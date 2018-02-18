Meadowlands cancels after three races

Aces And Eights and driver Marcus Miller make their way into the winner's circle after taking the second race at the Meadowlands on a snowy Saturday night.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Due to an intense snow storm that made for poor track conditions and extremely poor visibility, harness racing at the Meadowlands was canceled after the third race Saturday night.

Racing will resume at the Big M Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Yonkers cancels also

A persistent snowfall and an unplayable track forced Yonkers Raceway to cancel Saturday’s night (Feb. 17th) program after two races.

Note that the first Pick 3 (races 2 through 4) paid the first winner (No. 1) and two ‘alls,’ returning $3.20 for every correct $2 wager

Live racing is scheduled to resume Monday night (Feb. 19th) with a first post of 6:50 PM.