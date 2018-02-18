Day At The Track

Meadowlands cancels after three races

03:48 PM 18 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Aces And Eights, harness racing
Aces And Eights and driver Marcus Miller make their way into the winner's circle after taking the second race at the Meadowlands on a snowy Saturday night.
Lisa Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Due to an intense snow storm that made for poor track conditions and extremely poor visibility, harness racing at the Meadowlands was canceled after the third race Saturday night.

Racing will resume at the Big M Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Yonkers cancels also

A persistent snowfall and an unplayable track forced Yonkers Raceway to cancel Saturday’s night (Feb. 17th) program after two races.

Note that the first Pick 3 (races 2 through 4) paid the first winner (No. 1) and two ‘alls,’ returning $3.20 for every correct $2 wager

Live racing is scheduled to resume Monday night (Feb. 19th) with a first post of 6:50 PM.

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Meadowlands cancels after three races
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Heza Thrill N tops night in $24,000 Open
18-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Rockin Ron is back at The Meadowlands
18-Feb-2018 00:02 AM NZDT
3,000 wins for driver Ryan Anderson
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Safe from Terror in easy $40,000 Open
17-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Three for A Nap and Carlson
17-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
A 1:49 mile; 1,500 wins for Tim Crissman
16-Feb-2018 16:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News