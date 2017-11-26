Fourth Dimension dominate in Valley Victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Fourth Dimension stamped himself as the early favorite for next year's Hambletonian with an easy 1¼ length win in the $465,640 Valley Victory for harness racing 2-year-old colt and gelding trotters on Fall Final 4/TVG Finals night at the Meadowlands Saturday.

"He's very athletic," said winning driver Brian Sears. "A very good-gaited colt. He's a little eager at times but he definitely has the talent. (Over the winter) he has to keep maturing physically and mentally and learning there are times when we have to relax and not be too aggressive during the race and know what we are trying to accomplish out there. And it doesn't mean we have to be on the front end every week."

Sears had Fourth Dimension on the move down the backstretch and the pair made the lead at the three-eighths. The son of Chapter Seven had no trouble from there, winning for the eighth time in 11 starts for trainer Marcus Melander and owners Courant Inc. of Delray Beach, Fla. Wolfgang was second with Samo Different Day third. As the 3-5 public choice, Fourth Dimension paid $3.20 to win and completed the mile in 1:53.3.

American Ideal sires Three Diamonds winner

In the $381,200 Three Diamonds for 2-year-old filly pacers, Breeders Crown champion Youaremycandygirl, the 6-5 second choice, and 4-5 favorite Kissin In The Sand hooked up in a cutthroat speed duel through a sizzling opening half of :53.2 before Kissin In The Sand faltered at the five-eighths. Youaremycandygirl then went on to a 1½ length victory over Reign On Me and Rainbow Room in 1:51.

Yannick Gingras guided the daughter of American Ideal to victory lane for trainer Ron Burke. The winner paid $4.40.

"I think she's proven herself to be one of the best 2-year-old fillies ever," said Burke in the winner's circle of his filly who's won nine of 11 starts.

Plunge Blue Chip ($3.20 as the 3-5 choice) was a decisive 3½ length winner in the $420,750 Goldsmith Maid for 2-year-old filly trotters. The Ake Svanstedt driven and trained daughter of Muscle Mass lowered her lifetime mark by one-and-four-fifth seconds, trotting the mile in 1:53.1. Dab Hanover was second with Lily Stride third.

"She's a super filly," said Svanstedt.

A Rocknroll Dance sires Governor Cup winner

The most exciting finish of the night came in the $411,700 Governor's Cup for 2-year-old colt and gelding pacers as Lost In Time finished a nose in front of Stay Hungry in 1:50.1. American History was third.

The duo turned for home on even terms, and during their stretch tussle, Stay Hungry actually poked a head in front in mid-stretch, but Lost In Time and driver Scott Zeron battled back to record the slim victory in determined fashion. Lost In Time ($5.40), a colt by A Rocknroll Dance trained by Jimmy Takter, won for the fifth time in nine starts taking his lifetime earnings to $697,725.

"I've only had him for a few weeks," said Takter. "I could see right away he's a very nice horse. We were unable to train him much for last week (when sixth in his elimination) because we scoped him and he had some mucus. He was not really prepped for that race. We let the hobbles out a little bit tonight and lengthened the overcheck a little bit and that made a big difference."

By Dave Little, for the Meadowlands