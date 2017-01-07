Public pumps $3,311,264 through windows

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (January 6, 2017) - The public pumped $3,311,264 through the wagering windows on the 13-race harness racing card at the Meadowlands on Friday night. The total represents a nearly 15-percent increase over the corresponding date last year, which featured 14 races.

On the track, despite back-to-back wins as the favorite since returning to the Meadowlands, Crosbys Clam Bake was overshadowed in the wagering as stakes-winner Muscle Diamond was sent off as the 3-5 favorite in the $18,000 trotting feature.

Crosbys Clam Bake would not be denied as the seven-year-old son of Kadabra held off the late charge of the public's choice to win in gate-to-wire fashion for his third straight victory. B Yoyo rallied to grab third.

Jim Marohn, Jr. put Crosbys Clam Bake on the lead through an opening quarter of 27.2. He continued his march on top through a half mile in 55.4 and three-quarters in 1:25. Opulent Yankee loomed first over while giving Muscle Diamond and John Campbell a perfect second-over tow. Muscle Diamond kicked off his cover at the top of the stretch, but could not get to Crosbys Clam Bake in 1:53.3.

Andy Federico, Jr. trains Crosbys Clam Bake for owners Randy Bendis, Jack Piatt, and Tom Pollack.

"He's remarkable and has been so sharp all year," said Marohn. "He's just as good this January as he was this time last year. Andy does a great job with him and believe me, he's not as easy horse to manage. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to drive him."

Crosbys Clam Bake earned his 32nd career win and increased his lifetime bankroll to $465,336.

Corey Callahan scored a grand slam including wins in the final three races of the night. Joe Bongiorno and Drew Monti each posted driving triples. Ron Burke won with all three of his starters.

Live racing continues Saturday night with a 13-race program beginning at 7:15 p.m.

MONTI HAT TRICK HELPS TRIGGER GIANT PICK FOUR PAYOFF AT THE MEADOWLANDS

The Meadowlands late pick four wager returned a whopping $30,318.05 to three lucky horseplayers on Friday night thanks to a series of long shot winners. The total pool was $107,018.

22-year-old Big M newcomer Drew Monti was responsible for three of the four winners in the sequence including $110 upsetter Abbijade Hanover for leading trainer Ron Burke in the opening leg. That was followed by $23 winner Windsong Illusion, driven by leading driver Brett Miller. Monti won the next two races with $27 winner Fanticipation and closed out the sequence with $11 winner Joyful Game.

Monti is racing at the Meadowlands for just the third week after earning leading driver honors at the recently concluded Batavia Downs meet. It is his first Meadowlands driving triple. He entered tonight with just one career win at the Big M.

For more information, please visit www.playmeadowlands.com.