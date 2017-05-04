Sweden offers wagering of full program

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (May 3, 2017) - The Meadowlands Racetrack today announced an expansion of its relationship with Sweden's national tote provider, ATG. As part of the expanded relationship, Sweden's ATG will offer full-card harness racing wagering through separate pools on Saturday's Meadowlands card headlined by the $200,000 Arthur J. Cutler Memorial for free-for-all trotters.

"This is a very positive step towards expanding the Meadowlands wagering brand to a passionate, international fanbase in Sweden," said Meadowlands GM/COO Jason Settlemoir. "We are thrilled to work with the ATG and although it will be the middle of the night in Sweden when our races are run, we still expect there to be some high interest in the signal."

"We are really pleased to have a partnership with the Meadowlands around the Arthur J. Cutler Memorial," said Lars Nemeth, Head of International Sales at ATG. "For the first time ever our customers can see and bet on races in the middle of the night Swedish Time. This is a perfect day with great racing. We have had a partnership around the Hambletonian for many years thanks to Sam McKee, so for us, this is a way to carry on his legacy."

The winner of the Cutler Memorial will be invited to race in the prestigious Elitloppet in Sweden on May 28. Last year's Cutler winner, Resolve, trained and driven by Swede Ake Svanstedt, finished second in the Elitloppet and looks to defend his Cutler crown in this year's event.

ATG will continue to take the Hambletonian Day card and there is hope that more live programs from the Meadowlands can be shown in Sweden throughout the season with the ultimate goal being to commingle wagers from Sweden into the North American pools.

