Fifth and final World Driving Championship Leg set

Fields are now set for the fifth leg of the harness racing 2017 World Driving Championship , which will take place on Friday, August 18 at Red Shores' Charlottetown Driving Park , in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Eleven of the top harness racing drivers from around the globe will compete Friday during what is the fifth and final leg of the competition. Drivers will earn points based on their finishing position and the top point-earner will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000 in prize money.The WDC kicked off with its first leg this past Saturday (August 12) at Century Downs in Balzac, Alberta. The United States' Marcus Miller had secured the early lead in the WDC standings after having driven a pair of opening-leg winners. The second leg of the WDC took place on Monday (August 14) at Mohawk Racetrack in Campbellville, Ontario, where Finland's Mika Forss took over the lead in the standings courtesy of three straight victories. The third leg of the WDC will take place on Tuesday (August 15) at Georgian Downs in Innisfil, Ontario. The fourth leg of the WDC is scheduled for Wednesday (August 16) at Hippodrome 3R in Trois-RiviÃ¨res, Quebec.The Charlottetown Driving Park leg consists of four races, with the WDC races slated for Races 3, 5, 7 and 10. Each race will feature 11-horse fields.Here are the entries for the World Driving Championship races.(Charlottetown Driving Park - Race 3)Purse: $1,000 - one and one-sixteenth miles (eight horses on the gate and three trailers)1 - Libbybeans - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)2 - Bignprecious - Mika Forss (Finland)3 - R Es Nancy - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)4 - Ameriquel - James MacDonald (Canada)5 - Jinglewriter - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)6 - Onehotvett - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)7 - Formidable - Shane Graham (Australia)8 - Maudail Mac - Marcus Miller (USA)9 - Johannahs Jet - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)10 - Whitesand Artist - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)11 - Jays Little Spark - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)(Charlottetown Driving Park - Race 5)Purse: $1,000 - one and one-sixteenth miles (eight horses on the gate and three trailers)1 - Saftic Seelster - Marcus Miller (USA)2 - Elm Grove Kaptain - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)3 - Keep A Secret - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)4 - Dilans Mustang - Shane Graham (Australia)5 - Go With It - James MacDonald (Canada)6 - Grimsby - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)7 - Mr Pogge - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)8 - Putnams Force - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)9 - Choco Du Ruisseau - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)10 - Caughtfoolinaround - Mika Forss (Finland)11 - Bo Butler - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)(Charlottetown Driving Park - Race 7)Purse: $1,200 - one and one-sixteenth miles (eight horses on the gate and three trailers)1 - Pick N Scoop - James MacDonald (Canada)2 - Royal Putnam - Marcus Miller (USA)3 - Mybrothergeorge - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)4 - C J Bluefin - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)5 - Celebrate Your Bet - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)6 - Kennairn Fame - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)7 - Rising Fella - Mika Forss (Finland)8 - Miramonttogo - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)9 - Electric Syl - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)10 - Toad River - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)11 - Quick Mad - Shane Graham (Australia)(Charlottetown Driving Park - Race 10)Purse: $1,600 - one and one-sixteenth miles (eight horses on the gate and three trailers)1 - Bowyer Hanover - Gerhard Mayr (Austria)2 - Bonnys Mac - Noel Baldacchino (Malta)3 - Twin B Shadow - Marcus Miller (USA)4 - All Turain - Rik Depuydt (Belgium)5 - Fly With Max - Mika Forss (Finland)6 - Beach Fighter A - Shane Graham (Australia)7 - Artners In Crime - Eirik Hoitomt (Norway)8 - Painted Pony - Mark Purdon (New Zealand)9 - Instant Shadow - James MacDonald (Canada)10 - P J Camdex - Dexter Dunn (Defending Champion / New Zealand)11 - Saulsbrook Quick - Bjorn Goop (Sweden)The Charlottetown Driving Park will be showcasing two cards (both afternoon and evening programs) of live racing on Friday. The WDC races will take place during the evening program, which carries a first-race post time of 7:00 p.m. (Atlantic). Friday night also features Lady Slipper Grassroots and Gold Divisions for three-year-old fillies, along with the James "Roach" MacGregor Gold Cup & Saucer Consolation.The defending champion, New Zealand's Dexter Dunn, represents the International Trotting Association. The World Driving Championship will also consist of the following top-ranked international competitors: Shane Graham of Australia; Gerhard Mayr of Austria; Rik Depuydt of Belgium; James MacDonald of Canada; Mika Forss of Finland; Noel Baldacchino of Malta; Mark Purdon of New Zealand; Eirik Hoitomt of Norway; Bjorn Goop of Sweden; and Marcus Miller of the United States.The World Driving Championship and the World Trotting Conference are both held every two years. The 2017 editions of the events coincide with the 250th Anniversary of horse racing in Canada, and Canada 150 celebrations.World Driving Championship Media Liaison