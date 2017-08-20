International media awards presented

Charlottetown, PEI -- On Saturday, August 19, the International Media Award winners were announced at the 25th edition of the harness racing World Trotting Conference , hosted in Charlottetown, PEI.

Winners in eight categories were awarded at the closing ceremonies.Here is a complete list:

'Waterworks', photographed by Jean Luc Lamaere



BEST NEWS ARTICLE



Australia

'Desperate attempt to save promising pacer', written by Paul Courts



BEST MAGAZINE ARTICLE



Sweden

'The man from Finnskogen', written by Even Elvenes



BEST VIDEO OR FILM (ONLINE INCLUDED) AD



France

Prix D'Amerique, produced by Le Trot TV



BEST TELEVISION PROGRAM OR DOCUMENTARY



Sweden



The Ultimate Triumph, Produced by Kanal 75 AB; Producer: Lissi Gustafsson



BEST POSTER



Canada

San Pail, Produced by Standardbred Canada. Art Director: Kathy Wade Vlaar. Graphic Designer: Andrea Bertucci

BEST WEBSITE

Sweden

Travronden.se; Chief Editor: Joakim Svensson



BEST SOCIAL MEDIA



Australia - Scott Hamilton Media