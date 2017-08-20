Day At The Track

International media awards presented

12:04 PM 20 Aug 2017 NZST
'Waterworks', photographed by Jean Luc Lamaere
'Waterworks', photographed by Jean Luc Lamaere
San Pail, Produced by Standardbred Canada. Art Director: Kathy Wade Vlaar. Graphic Designer: Andrea Bertucci
Charlottetown, PEI -- On Saturday, August 19, the International Media Award winners were announced at the 25th edition of the harness racing World Trotting Conference, hosted in Charlottetown, PEI.

Winners in eight categories were awarded at the closing ceremonies.

Here is a complete list:

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

France

'Waterworks', photographed by Jean Luc Lamaere

BEST NEWS ARTICLE

Australia

'Desperate attempt to save promising pacer', written by Paul Courts

BEST MAGAZINE ARTICLE

Sweden

'The man from Finnskogen', written by Even Elvenes

BEST VIDEO OR FILM (ONLINE INCLUDED) AD

France

Prix D'Amerique, produced by Le Trot TV

BEST TELEVISION PROGRAM OR DOCUMENTARY

Sweden

The Ultimate Triumph, Produced by Kanal 75 AB; Producer: Lissi Gustafsson

BEST POSTER

Canada

San Pail, Produced by Standardbred Canada. Art Director: Kathy Wade Vlaar. Graphic Designer: Andrea Bertucci

BEST WEBSITE

Sweden

Travronden.se; Chief Editor: Joakim Svensson

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA

Australia - Scott Hamilton Media

 
 
