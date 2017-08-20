International media awards presented

Charlottetown, PEI -- On Saturday, August 19, the International Media Award winners were announced at the 25th edition of the harness racing World Trotting Conference, hosted in Charlottetown, PEI.
Winners in eight categories were awarded at the closing ceremonies.
Here is a complete list:
BEST PHOTOGRAPHY
France
'Waterworks', photographed by Jean Luc Lamaere
BEST NEWS ARTICLE
Australia
'Desperate attempt to save promising pacer', written by Paul Courts
BEST MAGAZINE ARTICLE
Sweden
'The man from Finnskogen', written by Even Elvenes
BEST VIDEO OR FILM (ONLINE INCLUDED) AD
France
Prix D'Amerique, produced by Le Trot TV
BEST TELEVISION PROGRAM OR DOCUMENTARY
Sweden
The Ultimate Triumph, Produced by Kanal 75 AB; Producer: Lissi Gustafsson
BEST POSTER
Canada
San Pail, Produced by Standardbred Canada. Art Director: Kathy Wade Vlaar. Graphic Designer: Andrea Bertucci
BEST WEBSITE
Sweden
Travronden.se; Chief Editor: Joakim Svensson
BEST SOCIAL MEDIA
Australia - Scott Hamilton Media