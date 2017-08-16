James MacDonald reclaims Championship lead

Canadian harness racing driver James MacDonald propelled himself back to the top of the 2017 World Driving Championship standings, overtaking Finland's Mika Forss after winning two of Tuesday night's (August 15) five tournament races at Georgian Downs in Innisfil, Ont.

MacDonald, who entered the third leg of the Championship in second place behind Forss, drew first blood in the evening’s first tournament event, reaching from the pocket with Shemars Lulu ($7.60) in 1:59 after stalking duelling leaders through the middle stages of the race. He also teamed up with Walk The Plank ($5.20) in the night’s third Championship race, clearing, yielding, and pulling from a clear pocket on approach to the far turn before powering to a decisive 1:55.1 victory.

In addition to his pair of wins, MacDonald notched a pair of minor placings, finishing second with Art Of The Deal behind James And Morgan in the night’s penultimate event, and saving third with Im The Man in the evening’s last race as Hetties Honey circled up from behind a contested pace to win.

James And Morgan ($40.80) gave Norwegian Eirik Høitomt his first win of the Championship, drafting in the pocket behind MacDonald and 25-1 pacesetter Art Of The Deal before reaching up the pegs in 1:57.

Hetties Honey ($15.90) took advantage of sustained pace pressure afore in the finale, circling three-wide up the far side to overtake a stalled Ken Kan Win and wear down co-favourite Waikiki Hanover (Marcus Miller, USA) for a 1:57.2 victory under Australian Shane Graham.

Forss, who slipped from first to second in the standings, was first past the post with A Boy Named Suuzz in the evening’s second tournament race, but was disqualified behind Jansen Hanover ($28.20, Miller, USA) after committing a pylon violation on the second turn.

MacDonald reclaimed command and opened up a 144-130 lead on Forss through the third leg of the five-city Championship, while American Miller closed the gap behind the top pair, with 123.5 points heading out of Ontario. Graham (97) gained into fourth spot over defending champion Dexter Dunn (93) of New Zealand, followed by Noel Baldacchino (Malta), Høitomt, Björn Goop (Sweden), Gerhard Mayr (Austria), Mark Purdon (New Zealand), and Rik Depuydt (Belgium).

The action shifts to Trois-Rivières, Que. on Wednesday, August 16, where Hippodrome 3R will host the fourth leg. After that, the drivers will head to Prince Edward Island's Red Shores Racetrack and Casino at Charlottetown Driving Park for the fifth and final leg of the Championship on Friday, August 18, one of the major highlights of Old Home Week.

The top point-earner at the end of the five legs will be declared the 2017 World Driving Champion and win $25,000 in prize money.



The World Driving Championship – along with the 25th anniversary edition of the World Trotting Conference, to be hosted in Charlottetown – are both held every two years and will coincide with the 250th Anniversary of horse racing in Canada, and Canada 150 celebrations.

2017 World Driving Championship Leaderboard (after three of five legs)

Rank - Driver (Country) - Points

1. James MacDonald (Canada) - 144

2. Mika Forss (Finland) - 130

3. Marcus Miller (United States) - 123.5

4. Shane Graham (Australia) - 97

5. Dexter Dunn (ITA/New Zealand) - 93

6. Noel Baldacchino (Malta) - 90

7. Eirik HÃ¸itomt (Norway) - 89.5

8. BjÃ¶rn Goop (Sweden) - 86

9. Gerhard Mayr (Austria) - 83

10. Mark Purdon (New Zealand) - 69

11. Rik Depuydt (Belgium) - 68