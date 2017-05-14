Day At The Track

Yonker's pair of $55,000 co-features

04:20 PM 14 May 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Yonkers Raceway Somewhere In L A
Yonkers Raceway
Mike Lizzi Photo
Somewhere In L A
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, May 13, 2017 -- Favorites Melady's Monet (Jason Bartlett, $2.90) and Somewhere in L A (Bartlett again, $4.40) delivered the goods Saturday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's 'sloppy' pair of $55,000 harness racing co-features.

'Melady'--from post position No. 5--took down the week's marquee trot. Down the backside the second time he caught the parked-out Not Afraid (Dan Dube) after that one was rebuffed by pole-sitting Dewcolorintheline (Jordan Stratton).

After early intervals of :28.1 and :58.2, Melady's Monet launched his wide bid, engaging Dewycolorintheline in and out of a 1:27.2 three-quarters. Buen Camino (Brian Sears) found himself perched behind 'Melady,' but could not matched strides.

Melady's Monet opened a length lead into the lane, then widened to 2Â½ lengths at the (1:56.3) wire. Buen Camino did wind up second, with 29-1 rank outsider Luck O the Irish (catch-driver Steve Smith) third. Covert Operative (Brent Holland) and a tiring 'Dewy' grounded out the payees.

For Melady's Monet, a millionaire 8-year-old Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Kevin McDermott, it was his fourth win (44th career) in seven seasonal starts. The exacta paid $15, with the triple returning $133.

Somewhere in L A made short work of his seven inside rivals, winning the weekly featured pace by three lengths in 1:53.2. Paying a three-wide price to take the lead, he did so at a :27.1 opening quarter-mile. The rest was simple (:56.4, :1:24.3), made simpler when 41-1, pole-sitter Western Rockstar A (Dan Dube) decided to race first-up.

Texicna N (Stratton) raced second, offering good pace at both ends of the mile. Third went to Betterlatethnnever (catch-driver Jeff Gregory), with locally-debuting Mister Daytona N (Andy McCarthy) tiring in the pocket to fourth. Badiou Hanover (Brent Holland) took care of the rest.

For millionaire Somewhere in L A, a 6-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding trained by Richard Banca for co-owners D'elegance Stable IX, Carmen Iannacone, T L P and Gandolfo Stables, it was his seventh win in 16 '17 tries. The exacta paid $23, the triple returned $129.50 and the superfecta paid $373.50.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

All Bets Off boosts bankroll to $2,260,503
14-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Dealt A Winner reigns in rain
14-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Yonker's pair of $55,000 co-features
14-May-2017 16:05 PM NZST
Wings of Royalty sets track record
14-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Fine Tuned Lady wins season debut
14-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Monica Krist trainee $31,600 Series Final
14-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Hot Deuce sizzles in Open Pace
14-May-2017 15:05 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News