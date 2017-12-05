Miami is hot in Dover feature Trot

DOVER, Del.--- Miami made his first race at Dover Downs a winning one as Vic Kirby bested eight other harness racing three-year-olds in the $13,000 feature trot on Monday, Dec. 4.

Racing for owner Frank Canzone and trainer Ed Gannon, the Muscle Hill -Arlanda Hanover colt scored his fifth win in 14 career starts holding off Splashed (Jonathan Roberts) and Ero Gap (Russell Foster) in a 1;53.4 lifetime best mile. He now has won $43,994 in this his sophomore season.

Tony Morgan, who now has driven 15,976 winners in is illustrious career rang up a double including a 1:51.2 triumph, behind Gene Ewing's Star Messenger, in the $11,000 top pace on the 13-race program. After taking the lead from Mustang Art (Kirby), Star Messenger led the rest of the way securing his eighth win of the year. He has won $75,125 in 35 starts. Mustang Art was followed by Emeritus Maximus (Foster) third.

Another newcomer to the track Myell's Rockster, a recent claim by Arty Foster, reduced his lifetime record to 1:52.1 when Russell Foster guided e four-yea-old World Of Racknroll -Myell gelding to his second win of the campaign winning the $17,5000 Claiming pace. Mister Virgin (Morgan) was second. Stone Fire Hanover (Ross Wolfenden) was the show horses.

Russell Foster continues his driving success with two wins, his uncle Eric Foster and grandfather owner Arty Foster also had a double. Tony Morgan and Vic Kirby made the winners circle twice.

Dover Downs has added a 50-cent Pick 5 wager, starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

THERESADEMONINME PUTS WIN STREAK ON LINE TUESDAY $25,000 FEATURE TROT

The razor-sharp Theresademoninme is the one to beat in the $25,000 Open trot on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

I Like My Boss is at the top of his game currently for trainer Bob Shahan who owns the former Delaware-sired champion with Jimmy and A.M. Parsons with regular driver Allan Davis. He has won four of his last six outings. Celebrity Pegasus set the 1:52 track record for an older trotter last Spring for owners Ken Wood, Bill M and Steve Iaquinta.

Hard-hitting Murmur Hanover is back after being scratched two weeks ago and will be driven by Vic Kirby. A pair of returnees from last season, Uva Hanover and Tony Morgan and Boffin with Ross Wolfenden in the bike should not be over-looked..Meanwhile NF Happenstance is back racing, after foaling a Sebastian K filly last spring, has been rounding into top shape for trainer-driver Jack Parker Jr. Golden Sun handled by Corey Callahan drew the rail.

On the strong undercard, the $12,000 Winners-Over trot is highly competitive. Five Towns (Allan Davis) steps up in class following a sharp win last outing. Ultimate Shopper (Morgan) leaves from the rail with Bluebird Rambo (Stafford Jr.) alongside. Hollywood Highway (Callahan) is racing for Scott Dillon and CTC Stable.

The is a lot of power on the outside posts; Jim Moore’s Royal Becca J (Parker Jr.),Bill Moffett’s Gillie The Kid (Wolfenden) Common Parlance (Sean Bier) and Madinah Racing’s Marley’s Guy (Kirby).

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad