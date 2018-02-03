Day At The Track

Winner pays for himself in a week

06:09 PM 03 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Del Rio Seelster, harness racing Juslikeaqueen, harness racing
Del Rio Seelster captured the $30,000 final of the Claim To Fame Series for $12,500 claimers with a 1:52 mile.
Conrad Photo
Juslikeaqueen just edged American Girl in the scratch-shortened $22,000 Mares Open Pace at Miami Valley on Friday.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. - It is not often a 10-year-old gelding who was racing in $8000 claimers two months ago finds himself in a $30,000 final of a harness racing  late-closing series.

But that's exactly what happened for Del Rio Seelster at Miami Valley on Friday night (Feb. 2) and the son of Western Maverick took full advantage of the opportunity.

Claimed in the final preliminary round of the Claim To Fame Series for $12,500 claimers a week ago, Del Rio Seelster was fortunate to draw the No. 1 post position and fortunate to secure the services of national dash champion Aaron Merriman in the sulky.

The combination paid big dividends when they moved from fifth position to the head of the class during the third quarter of the race and sprinted through the lane to a 1:52 score.

Cambassador (Trace Tetrick) tried valiantly to lead the field from start to finish from the outside post, but had to settle for runnerup honors. Ally-Con (Tyler Smith) finished third.

Del Rio Seelster, now owned by Robert Bellamy and Chris Bulak and trained by Ryan Bellamy, has obviously had success throughout his career with 35 triumphs and $263,167 in earnings.

In this case, he came very close to paying for himself in just one week.

Due to a 25% claiming price premium in the second preliminary leg, he was plucked for $15,600, just $600 shy of what he earned by copping the lucrative championship.

Gregg Keidel

 

 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dover Downs Extra 2/2/18
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Big night at the Big M for Gingras & Burke
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Winner pays for himself in a week
03-Feb-2018 18:02 PM NZDT
Sell a Bit N takes $40,000 Yonker's Open
03-Feb-2018 17:02 PM NZDT
61st New Jersey breeders awards
03-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Foiled Again’s second attempt at his 100th
02-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Feature in 1:50; Sometimes Said in 1:49.3
02-Feb-2018 20:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News