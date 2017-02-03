Day At The Track

Miller's hat trick takes center stage

07:59 PM 03 Feb 2017 NZDT
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (February 2, 2017) - Brett Miller was the driving star on Thursday at the Meadowlands as the track's leading harness racing driver won three of the nine races on a night where betting favorites won every race.

Miller, who won 21 races at the Meadowlands during January, kicked off February by winning with I Found My Beach in the fourth race. Miller then swept the late double with Never Ever Clever and Action Brad, who was the second longest shot to win on the card, paying $5.00 to win.

The last race Jackpot Super High Five was hit for $25,423.96 to one lucky horseplayer in Canada. Favorite Action Brad won the race followed by 7/1 Buckeye In Charge, 132/1 Daylyn Horizon in third, 2/1 Whatagamble fourth and 113/1 Auckland Flyer was fifth. This was the first time the 20-cent wager was hit in 2017.

Total handle on the 9-race program was $1,495,617.

Live racing resumes Friday with an 11-race card. Post time is 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.playmeadowlands.com.

Justin Horowitz

 

