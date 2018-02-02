Feature in 1:50; Sometimes Said in 1:49.3

DOVER, Del. --- Missle J was never headed in a 1:50 conquest in the Thursday, Feb. 1 $25,000 headliner at Dover Downs. Sometimes Said was even faster scoring a scintillating 1:49.3 victory to keep his lengthy win streak alive. Harness racing driver Corey Callahan drove a quadruple of winners.

Tim Tetrick took no prisoners in the feature race taking the lead in :26.3 at the start on the way to his 18th lifetime victory and second in a row. Scott DiDomenco conditions the American Ideal -Cantor's Daughter gelding for John McGill and Brian Carsey. It was Missle J's third start in 2018, and second win. Cajon Lightning with Russell Foster in the bike for the first time, sat second the mile. Hypothetical (Tony Morgan), winner of last week's Four-Year-Old Open, finished third. The event marked the end of a four-race win streak for Little Ben.

Back in mid-December, Bobby Glassmeyer picked Something Said, who had a two-race win streak, out of a $12,500 claimer. Since the Well Said -Lady Sometimes gelding step up to win a pair of $25,000 claimers, and two $13,000 Winner-Over paces including this week's edition with Jonathan Roberts piloting his sixth win in-a-row fashioning a 1:49.3 lifetime mark It was his15th career win and rises his lifetime earnings to $558,265. Machamillion N (Foster) was second in front of Gerries Sport (Tetrick) third.

In the sub-feature,

Corey Callahan completed the program guiding Cash Is King, trained by his dad Nick Callahan, to a second straight win in 1:52.2 in a $16,000 Winners pace. L.W.Hood, Bunuccelli and Breakaway racing own the Rocknroll Hanover-Showherthemoney gelding.

George&Tina Dennis Racing's Northwest Yankee started in the second tier before recording a 1:51.4 decision for Mike Cole in a $14,500 Winners test. The win was the first of the New Year for the four-year-old Yankee Cruiser -Northwest Hanover gelding. Big Bad Mike (Callahan) was runner-up. Ponderingjacksfame (Ross Wolfenden) was third.

In another $14,500 division Hail To The Master closed with a rush at 11-1 for Kim Vincent to register a 1:52.1 success for owner-trainer Dorothy Ann Conner. The Delaware-bred altered son of Rustler Hanover Morepowertoya gained a new lifetime record with the win. Goin Down Rockin (Allan Davis) and front-pacing Manceiver (Sean Bier) were second and third respectively.

Jet Airway overcame starting from outside post 8 to win the $25,000-$30,000 Claiming/Handicap with a 1:50.4 triumph. One of Corey Callahan's four victories. Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis own the Jereme's Jet -Aromatic seven-year-old. Reggiano (Morgan) finished second with Whirl Monroe (Vic Kirby) third.

Live racing is featured Monday through Thursday weekly with a 4: 30 p.m. post time. No live racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A changing menu of fine foods is available to diners watching the races from the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races continue each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Dover Downs Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad