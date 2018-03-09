Missle J back in winning form

DOVER, Del.--- Missle J got back to the winner's circle after a powerful stretch burst to score a 1:50 harness racing victory in the $30,000 Preferred pace at Dover Downs on Thursday (March 8) to give Tim Tetrick his fourth win.

Last week's feature winner Sicily took the lead at the start for Montrell Teague and led thought-out approaching the finish line when Tetrick move four wide on the final turn and zoomed past in the closing strides to win by three-quarters of a length. Sicily was second with Major Uptrend and Tony Morgan third.

Trained by Scott DiDomenico for John McGill and Brian Carsey, the five-year-old American Ideal -Cantor's Daughter gelding notched his third win of 2018 in six starts. He now has 19 lifetime successes while earning 683,827 in his career.

The biggest upset came in the last race when 29-1 Ponderingjacksfame roared home for a 1:51.3 lifetime best to win for the second straight start in a $18,000 Winners pace. A 76-1 shot Ain't It Fun (Art Stafford Jr.) came on for second to set up a $718.80 exacta with another longshot 35-1 Cash Is King (Jonathan Roberts) third.

Tom Lazzaro's Never Say Never N, trained by Dylan Davis, closed with a rush to win the $14,000 Winners-Over pace in 1:51. Downthehighway (Vic Kirby) was runner-up. Race favorite JJ Flynn (Tetrick) had to accept third ending a two-race win streak. The winner is a five-year-old Bettor's Delight -Maid In Splendor horse who won for the third time this year. He has won $153,928 in his career.

In another $14,000 division, Sweet Rock took control the start with Vic Kirby in the bike and was in front the rest of the way in 1;50.4 for his second win of the year, 22nd lifetime while banking $597,342. Wayne Givens trains the Rocknroll Hanover Penn For Nickel gelding for owners Gary Calloway, Reggie Hazzard and Legacy Racing. Highalator (Roger Plante), one of the four-year-olds in the field along with Hypothetical (Jonathan Robbers), also four, was third in the nine horse field.

Howard Taylor's Ideal Son, piloted by Coey Callahan, came on strong to take a $12,500 Winner pace in 1:53.1. The Tom Fanning conditioned American Ideal -Sunduel A gelding won for the first ime this campaign. American Sportsman (Mike Cole) and Commondiscourtesy (Eddie Davis Jr.) were second and third respectively.

Dialamara came from off the pace to track down the leaders for a 1:51.3 victory I one of two $25,000-$30,000-$35,000 Claiming paces. An altered son of Lis Mara -Lady Sai, the six-year-old won for the third time in his last four. Letmakeawish (Wolfenden) closed sharply for second with Sawbuck Hanover (Roberts) third.

In the other top claiming division, Mike Casalino Jr. and trainer Dylan Davis' Jet Airway, a seven-year-old Jereme's Jet -Aromatic horse, was too much for seven foes drawing off for a 1:50.1 conquest. Captive Audience ( Mike Cole) was second with Coach Cal (Wolfenden) third.

Tim Tetrick led all drivers with four wins. Corey Callahan was next with three. Trainers Josh Green and Dylan Davis haltered two winners.

Marv Bachrad