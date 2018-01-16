Mister Virgin wins fifth straight

DOVER, Del. --- Mister Virgin added another to his victory string which reaches five-in-a-row after a1:51.1 harness racing victory in the $17,500 Claiming pace at Dover Downs on Monday, Jan.15 . Great Kate won the $12,000 feature trot.

Ron Davis' Mister Virgin took control of race getting the lead in front of the grandstand and never shook off a bid by Cashendash Hanover (Corey Callahan) on the backstretch into deep stretch to score his fifth straight victory giving red-hot driver Tony Morgan his second win of the day. Letsmakeawish (Russell Foster) flew down the lane to overtake Cashendash Hanover by a neck at the wire to finish second. /After the race, Mister Virgin wound up in a new barn as he was claimed by Arty Foster for $17,500. Myell's Rockstar who finished fourth was also claimed.

In the $12,000 trot, Jonathan Roberts pulled Great Kate to the outside after the half and raced outside the rest of the way to overtake leader and favorite Pure Kemp (Ross Wolfenden) in mid-stretch for a triumph. Bill Cantrell owns the Muscle Massive -PJ's Photo four -year-old mare who won her second consecutive victory. Pure Kemp held on for second with Magic Maddy (Morgan) third.

Tony Morgan and Jonathan Roberts had driving triples while Montrell Teague and trainers Clyde Francis and Brooks Gray had doubles.

MIAMI, SODA PUMP, FILLED DONUT HEAD DOVER $16,000 TROT

Miami, Soda Pump and Filled Donut, all winners last week, match strides in the Tuesday, Jan. 11 top trot at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Vic Kirby drove John Canzone’s Miami to a near wire-t-wire 1:54.4 victory in last week’s $16,000 Winners trot. On the same card, Filled Donut and Art Stafford Jr. was even faster, registering a 1:54.3 triumph for Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Lee Walls. Soda Pump was also a front-end winner for driver Tim Tetrick who owns the gelding with Triple D Stables.

Among the challengers, the sharp Camelot Stable’s Amber Ella with Tony Morgan has a win three seconds and two thirds in her last seven outings, Tiny Clark’s Splashed with Eddie Davis Jr. with three wins, three seconds and a third in his previous seven outings. Also to reckon with are John DeVito’s My Cherry Pie, piloted by Jonathan Roberts; Euro Gap, driven by Corey Callahan for owners Howard and Josh Kauffman, leaving from the rail and Judy Lunsford’s Torkil reined by Montrell Teague. .

A pair of $13,000 trots top a strong undercard. In a Winners-Over trot, Jim Moore’s NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.) seeks her fourth straight victory while Murmur Hanover (Vic Kirby) is fresh from a wire-to-wire conquest in his last race in a nine horse field. Mike Casalino’s Tough Mac (Eddie Davis Jr.), YoYo Mass (Ross Wolfenden) racing for Howard Taylor and Rich Lombardo; along with Kanthaka (Tony Morgan) owned by Chris Beaver and RBH Ventures provide the opposition.

The other $13,000 Mares trot is led by Mehlenbacker, Enviro and Bay’s stable’s Stormtracker (Kirby); and Hutt Racing’s Snappy Dresser (Wolfenden) plus two winners last time, Lloyd Hickman’s Keystone Izzy (Davis Jr.) and Howard Birney’s Mibzar (Tyler Davis).

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. An excellent selection of food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad