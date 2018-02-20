President's Day feature at Dover

DOVER, Del. --- Mister Virgin got back to his winning ways on Monday (2/19) taking the President's Day $17,500 feature pace in 1:50.3 with harness racing driver Tony Morgan driving.

After Cashendash Hanover (Tim Tetrick) fired away to the lead after the start, then Tony Morgan moved into the lead and was not challenged on the way to an easy victory with Cashendash Hanover holding second with Hide Me Away (Russell Foster) the third finisher.

After running up a half-dozen consecutive wins at the start of the meet, the Always A Virgin -Miss Picasso gelding was claimed in mid-January and the week after Ron Davis moved the brown gelding up to the $25,000 ranks without success, he returned to the $17,500 level for trainer Brooks Gray and again resumed to dominate the class this week. .

For the second time in three starts, Wayne Long driving Nice Stuff came from off the pace from fourth to score another longshot victory, this time at 15-1to after a similar victory at 18-1 on Jan. 22 for owners Clean-N-Green Stable. Coupled with first race winner Share A Horse Inc.'s Duckie's Dynasty trained by Jim Porter and driven by Joe Fellows, a $72.80 daily double payoff .Monday's second race 6-1 exacta wit Nice Stuff and Mr. Jubilant (Art Stafford Jr.) paid $235.80 and with Broadway Joe (Rick Murphy) third, the 6-1-4 trifecta returned $2,426.80.

Tony Morgan and Montrell Teague had driving doubles.

ELYSIUM LINDA, ROYAL BECCA J MEET AGAIN IN $25,000 OPEN TR0T

Elysium Linda and Royal Becca J were separated by a neck in last week’s $25,000 Open/Handicap on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Corey Callahan had a 2-hole trip driving Elysium Linda before taking the passing Lane to catch Royal Becca J on the way to a 1;53.3 victory, the first of the New Year for owners DiScala, Weaver Brusemi and Burke Racing. A two-race win streak ended for the Jack Parker-driven Royal Becca J, owned by Chip Moore.

There is plenty of opposition in the Thursday feature. Mike Casalino and Dylan Davis’ Theresademoninme piloted by Jonathan Roberts is enjoying a standout season. Art Stafford Jr. drives another strong contender, Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms’ Celebrity Pegasus who owns the track record for a senior trotter. Bamond Racing’s Crazshana closed from seventh last week to finish second. Montrell Teague will drive. Lazurus, with Tim Tetrick, has been racing well in recent Opens for Dana Parham, CC Racing and Triple D Stables. Completing the fast field ae John DeVito’s Golden Son and Bob Shahan, Jimmy and Amanda’s I Like My Boss leaving from the rail with Allan Davis.

Nine lineup in the $13,000 sub-feature trot led by William Moffett’s Gillie The Kid (Ross Wolfenden), Tina and Joe Clark’s Baximum (Russell Foster), a winner last time; Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro and Dylan Davis’ Honor And Serve(Callahan).

In a $13,500 Winners trot, LMC Mass Gem (Callahan) is a new face at the track, after several wins at Yonkers for Soulsby, Singh, Hill and VIP Internet Stable. Also making his first local start is Taylor and Lombardo’s Holiday Promise (Tetrick) Bill Cantrell’s Great Kate (Jonathan Roberts), L Dees Yoyo Ma (Steve Nason) racing for Bill Fisher and Meadow Singer N Stable and Fred Hertrich’s Gravitator (Eddie Davis Jr.) among eight starters.

Dover Downs features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Marv Bachrad