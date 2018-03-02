MIller-Tetrick Challenge at Pompano Park

Pompano Beach, FL…February 28, 2018…Pompano Park will host the Miller-Tetrick Challenge on Saturday night with both super-stars— David Miller and Tim Tetrick — seeking superiority for the benefit of two worthy charitable organizations—the Make-A- Wish Foundation and New Vocations.

The event, organized by the Florida Amateur Driving Club pits Miller, 53, a winner of over 12,000 races and $222,000,000 in purse earnings for harness horse owners, against Tetrick, 36, who has well over 10,000 wins and close to $190,000,000 in purse winnings, in a team event also featuring many of the top amateur drivers in the sport.

Miller and Tetrick will serve as captains of their respective teams consisting of 21 amateur drivers in a five race competition with the winning team awarded bragging rights with both of the aforementioned charities becoming beneficiaries of the friendly-but highly competitive—competition.

Miller, who will be competing for the Make-A- Wish Foundation, said of his upcoming Pompano Park appearance, “I just love what the Florida Amateur Driving Club is doing here. It’s not only a pleasure to be participating, it is a true honor. Like the Make-A- Wish Foundation people say, ‘one moment changes everything,’ and we know that our efforts will make many moments possible to change the lives of our children.”

Tetrick will be in the sulky for the benefit of New Vocations, an organization that provides a “safety net” through rehabilitation, education and placement for retired racehorses.

In speaking about New Vocations, Tetrick said, “You know, our horses give their hearts and souls with every stride on the racetrack and I believe that, after they are done in that phase of their career, we should help them in their next career, whether it be as a pleasure horse or as a therapeutic horse.”

In a joint statement, F.A.D.C. President Dein Spriggs and Treasurer Tom Eichas echoed the sentiments of both Miller and Tetrick saying, “This is what our sport needs—making it an important vehicle that can benefit worthy charities and their recipients throughout North America.

I think it’s great that two of our sport’s best drivers have turned into two of our best philanthropists in working on behalf of our sport and its image—great horsemen they are but, even more important, even greater men.”

The festivities at Pompano Park get under way Saturday night with post time set for 7:20 p.m.