Alan Schwartz president of the Monticello Harness Horsemen's Association, said that we were informed that racing at Monticello Raceway was going to cease on March 16th.

"Our family of drivers, trainers, grooms was devastated, Schwartz noted. "Not only did they fear for themselves being unable to eat but what was going to happen to the horses at the track. They need care on a day- to- day basis so abandoning them was definitely not an option."

So Schwartz got things moving. He reached out to the track's parent company, Resorts World Catskills, and with their financial help, every horse stabled at the track would be provided with feed, hay and straw. Each driver, trainer and groom would get a monetary subsidy for two weeks based on their prior 2 weeks of income.

After meeting with track's parent management Schwartz negotiated that horses would be able to jog every day and it was agreed that the track would provide a maintenance crew that would come every other day.

"Seems this is extraordinary to have been accomplished when none of the other race tracks has gone the extra mile to take care of those people and animals that support their track all year long," Schwartz said. "Where are the owners of these tracks hiding ? Don't they have some responsibility as well?"

Perhaps this should be known throughout the industry as a prime example of helping when help is truly needed.

from the Monticello Harness Horseman's Association