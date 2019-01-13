My Buddy Ninkster tops open pacers

LEBANON, OH. - Granite and My Hero Ron have dominated the featured weekly Open Pace at both Hollywood Dayton and Miami Valley Raceways in recent weeks, Granite winning three times and My Hero Ron twice since December 8.

They were joined in the Saturday night (Jan. 12) $25,000 Open at Miami Valley by Nuclear Dragon, the 1:49 track record holder returning to the races after a two and a half month layoff.

While all three raced gallantly on a blustery winter night it was My Buddy Ninkster (Todd Warren) who surprised the favored trio with a stern stretch effort to pass them in the final strides of the 1:51.3 mile.

My Buddy Ninkster is no stranger to the Miami Valley win circle as he won several top events during the 2018 meet last winter, propelling him to $102,290 in seasonal earnings. The 7-year-old son of Dali won eight times last year and his first 2019 triumph was the 35th in his stellar career which now sports a bankroll of $457,740.

Warren was content to get away fifth in the star-studded field as Granite (Jeremy Smith) stopped the first three teletimers in :26.4, :55.1 and 1:23.1.

At that point Nuclear Dragon (Dan Noble) drew even with the leader and the pair raced as a team around the final turn.

At the head of the lane, Warren swung My Buddy Ninkster three-wide with My Hero Ron (Tyler Smith) fanning even further out for a thrilling duel through the lane.

In the end, it was My Buddy Ninkster over Nuclear Dragon with Granite and My Hero Ron also lapped on to the winner. Bob Phillips conditions My Buddy Ninkster for John and Mary Krasnican of Illinois. Dispatched at 5-1 he paid $13.80 to win.

Four first leg divisions of the $20,000 Claim To Fame Series were also contested on Saturday. Winners were Latest Desire (Trace Tetrick, 1:50.2), Always A Fighter (Tetrick, 1:52.4), Vintage Grand (Warren, 1:52.3) and Fan Of Terror (Tetrick, 1:51). While seven horses were plucked via the claim box from the first leg, only Fan Of Terror changed barns among the winners.

Tetrick scored five wins on the program to run his total tallies over the past two nights to nine. The defending Miami Valley dash champion's other winners were Tyd The Glyde and Fools Desire in a pair of high conditioned paces.

Racing resumes at Miami Valley on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 12) at 2:05. The matinee will feature three divisions of the first leg of the Claim To Fame Series for $30,000 male pacers and a $25,000 Open Trot.

Gregg Keidel