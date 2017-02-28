Day At The Track

My Hare Lady sole survivor

05:12 PM 28 Feb 2017 NZDT
My Hare Lady
My Hare Lady went gate-to-wire in the $15,000 championship of the ‘Survivor Series’ for $5000 claiming mares at Miami Valley on Monday, holding off a host of closers in 1:55.3.
Conrad Photo

LEBANON, OH. – My Hare Lady lead a cavalry charge through the wire to capture the $15,000 championship final of a three-week harness racing “Survivor Series” for $5000 claiming mares on Monday afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway.  The 8-year-old Jereme’s Jet lass held on by a nose over Certitude (Brady Galliers), with show finisher Endeavors Ladyluck (Jeremy Smith) and a host of others all within a couple lengths at the end of the 1:55.3 mile.

The ‘Brew Crew’, trainer Jeff Brewer and his son driver Jason Brewer, condition the horse for owner Chris Choros.  After winning a division of the first eliminations, My Hare Lady was second by a length in the second round to advance to the lucrative final.  Sent off at 9/2 odds, the winner returned $11.60 for a $2 ducat in the final.

In the program nightcap, longshots Absolute Purity (Kayne Kauffman) and Thunder Noise (Jeff McNabb) combined for a record exacta payoff.  With Absolute Purity going off at 64-1 and paying $131.80 to win, and runnerup Thunder Noise going off at 42-1, the exacta payoff of $7020.20 was the highest in the four-year history of Miami Valley.

Gregg Keidel

 

