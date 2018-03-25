My Hero Ron continues to amaze

My Hero Ron wins the weekly feature at Miami Valley for the second time in three weeks since returning from a forced quarantine vacation.

LEBANON, OH. - My Hero Ron (Tyler Smith) ran his record to three wins and three seconds in six tries since the calendar turned to 2018 by winning the $24,000 harness racing Open I Pace at Miami Valley Raceway on Saturday night (March 24). While the 6-year-old Well Said gelding sports lifetime earnings of $667,663, the most impressive number may be that he has banked $51,900 already this year--despite a forced six-week quarantine that shut down the private training center where his conditioner Dan Dubeansky is stabled.

In his latest conquest, driver Tyler Smith left the gate enough to drop in third during quick early fractions of :26.4 and :54.4. He actually never left that position in the second half either, remaining at the pylons as a second tier of challengers pressured pacesetter Night Pro and his owner-trainer-driver Dale Decker. Mykindachip (Chris Page) lapped in on the leader by the 1:23 three quarter station, but could advance no further around the final bend as Night Pro continued at a torrid clip until the final strides. Tiring just slightly, Night Pro drifted from the pylons just enough midway down the homestretch to allow My Hero Ron the inside seam he desperately needed to eek out a 1:51.1 victory. Lucky Lime, with Shawn Barker II subbing in the sulky for an ailing Kyle Ater, got the show dough as the result of a similar ground-saving trip.

My Hero Ron is owned by Brian Witt and Cory Atley.

A $20,000 Open II Pace earlier on the card was captured by Hawk's Red Chief (Chris Page), a 7-year-old I Scoot Hanover gelding making his first start at Miami Valley after commencing the season at Northfield Park. The Ron Burke trainee bested Stuckey Dote (Shawn Barker II) and Fancy Creek Elusiv (Dan Noble) in 1:51.

A trio of first leg Tom Tharps Memorial Series late closer divisions were also contested. Herehecomesarockin (Jared Finn) crushed the first split with a convincing 1:52.4 mile. Classy Hill (Dan Noble) and Gitn Drunkonaplane (Chris Page) crossed the line next in the $15,000 event for non-winners of six pari-mutuel races or $60,000. Mojoto Hanover (Tyler Smith) proved best in the middle division, topping Sossy's King Kong (Chris Page) and Barley Up (Kayne Kauffman) in 1:52.2. Out For A Rip (Kayne Kauffman) pounced from the pocket in the stretch to get the trip to the winner's circle in the final heat. His 1:53 mile was enough to secure the narrow win over McLucky (Tony Hall) and He'snosweetie (Jeremy Smith).

Racing resumes Sunday afternoon at Miami Valley with a 2:05 p.m. matinee. Driver Dan Noble needs ONE win to reach the 5,000 win plateau…he just won our 14th & final race tonight to reduce the number from two and is scheduled to compete in ten races on the 14-race program.

​Gregg Keidel