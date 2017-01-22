Mykindachip & $20,000 Claimers share spotlight

LEBANON, OH. - Mykindachip (Chris Page) returned to his winning ways copping the $22,000 Open I Pace at Miami Valley Raceway on Saturday (Jan. 21) night, speeding to a 1:50.4 harness racing victory over Meadowbrookthunder (Trace Tetrick) and Fancy Creek Elusiv (Mike Oosting). My Buddy Ninkster (Tyler Smith) was fourth, while Vague Traces (Andy Shetler) and E R Rudy (Sam Widger) dead-heated to split the fifth place payout.

Page pushed the lukewarm favorite off the gate with alacrity, deciding just before the :26.1 to do the give-and-go with Fancy Creek Elusiv, who was pressing on the outside. Once back on top, Mykindachip raced comfortably through middle fractions of :54.4 and 1:22.2 before posting a :28.2 final panel to glide through the wire a relatively easy winner.

Mykindachip is owned by Burke Racing, Silva Stables, Weaver Bruscemi and L. Karr. The 8-year-old son of Art's Chip has 41 lifetime wins and $654,552 in career earnings.

Mykindachip

The Burke-Bruscemi partnership also captured the $16,500 Open II pace with Angelo J Fra, clocked a couple ticks quicker in 1:50.2. Page made a strong backstretch brush with the 5-year-old son of The Panderosa , clearing the early pacesetters with ease from a spot near the rear in the early going. Fellow closers Splended Party (Mike Oosting) and Lucky Lime (Kyle Ater) followed the winner's maneuver and finished second and third respectively. Kris Hinchcliff conditions Angelo J Fra while he races in Ohio.

Angelo J Fra won for the 15th time and increased his overall bankroll to $168,944.

Four divisions of $20,000 claiming pacers chased $22,500 purses while vying for one of nine spots in next Saturday's $34,500 championship final. A pair of first leg winners made return trips to the winner's circle, while another pair used their second leg victories to qualify for the lucrative final.

Repeat winners were Perrito Caliente (1:52.1, Sam Widger) and Hokuri Handrail N (1:53.1, Trace Tetrick). Both will enter the final for new connections as they were claimed for $25,000 (25% higher claiming prices in second leg).

The finalists, in order of earnings during the two preliminary legs, are Perrito Caliente and Hokuri Handrail N, Savage Seelster, Frankandjoanne and Supreme Z Tam, Stamkos, Cinderella Guy, Southwind Indy and Mosee Terror. Startin Something is the first also-eligible if any of the finalists fails to enter.