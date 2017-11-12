50th career victory for Mykindachip

DAYTON, OH. - Mykindachip has ruled the roost in both Ohio and Indiana this season, winning open paces will regularity. His 1:51.4 harness racing triumph at Hollywood Dayton on Saturday (Nov. 11) was his sixth score in his last nine starts at the highest levels, with three of the victories coming at Hoosier Park and three at Hollywood Dayton.

His 2017 scorecard now reads 10-9-5 in 33 starts. Mykindachip's most recent tally, a wire-to-wire voyage for driver Chris Page, was his 50th career win and pushed his lifetime bounty past $800,000.

The Ron Burke trainee, an 8-year-old Art's Chip gelding, is owned by Burke Racing, J & T Silva Stable, Weaver-Bruscemi and Larry Karr.

While this talented pacer has proved over the past two years that he can win from either on or off the pace, Page elected to send the 4-5 favorite on his way early and crossed to the pylons in the lead before the field hit the first turn on the quick five-eighths mile oval at Dayton. Despite a freezing 32 degree temperature, Mykindachip had no problem leading the field through fractions of :27.1, :55.4 and 1:24 before confidently holding runnerup Dalhousie Dave (Kyle Ater) at bay in the stretch.

It took a photo to separate show finisher Dont Say Goodby (Trevor Smith) and Let's Drink On It (Travis Seekman) in fourth.

The win was Page's third on the night as he had previously guided Sparky Mark to his 59th career win in a high conditions pace and Mr. Coolie to his 46th career victory in a $15,000 claimer.

The $10,000 Billings Amateur Trot Midwest Regional Final was also presented on Saturday with Mutinyonthebounty (Ned Hodkinson) topping Fairground Drama (Rodney Debeck) and Stemilt Touch (Kelly Walker) in 1:58.1.

Gregg Keidel