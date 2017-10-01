Mykindachip speeds to a 1:50.3 victory

DAYTON, OH. - Mykindachip exploded off the starting car a lot like his harness racing maternal grandpa ( Precious Bunny ) used to do and proceeded to speed through fractions of :26.2, :54.3, 1:22.3 and 1:50.3 to capture the $18,500 Open Handicap Pace at Hollywood Dayton Raceway on Saturday (Sept. 30).

The 8-year-old gelded son of Art's Chip is enjoying another stellar season with seven wins and 20 on-the-board finishes in 29 tries. The Ron Burke trainee's 2017 bankroll has reached $132,940 and his career earnings now stand at $769,232. Driver Jason Brewer guided Mykindachip, who was sent off as the 5-2 second choice by the betting public, in his first Hollywood Dayton start of the year. Slightly-favored Secret Threat (Josh Sutton) provided mild first-over pressure from the half-mile marker to the head of the stretch, but ultimately had to settle for third as Doctor Carter (Mike Micallef) just got up for second-a length behind the winner--after benefitting from a ground-saving journey.

In each of the first twelve programs of the current 76-day meet, Hollywood Dayton Raceway has exceeded the total handle of the comparative 2016 day. The Friday night (Sept. 29) handle, buoyed by the Grand Circuit Dayton Trotting and Dayton Pacing Derbies, established a new all-time record at the 4-year-old southwest Ohio track.

Dayton races five times a week, featuring matinees on Mondays and Tuesdays at 2:15, and 6:15 evening programs on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

