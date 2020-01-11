MacDonald celebrates birthday in style

Caught three-wide through the first turn, So Much More kept on rolling and took over command after Kendall Seelster cleared Double A Mint at the :27.2 quarter pole. The bettors' choice continued to lead through middle splits of :57.2 and 1:26 and was clear in the drive to the wire to score by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:54.2.

Double A Mint shook loose in the stretch and rallied on to nab second-place honours ahead of Kendall Seelster while drifting towards the center of the track.

So Much More was sent postward as the even-money favourite following back-to-back December wins and a closing third-place finish in her season's debut last week behind Youaremycandygirl and Kendall Seelster. She paid $4.20 to win.

The victory was the 20th lifetime for the four-year-old Big Jim mare, who has banked $264,170 across 36 starts.

Trainer Don Beatson shares ownership with Kenneth Beatson of Palgrave, Ont., and Cole England of Exeter, Ont.

