MacDonald in hospital after accident

A multiple-horse accident in the Thursday evening opener at Woodbine Mohawk Park resulted in driver James MacDonald being taken to local hospital.

MacDonald and fellow reinsman Doug McNair were unseated from their racebikes after race leading Dont Dilly Dally made a sudden break on the way to the three-quarter pole. McNair’s charge Just Plain Needy collided into the back of the breaking horse and then fell while MacDonald’s charge Red Dirt Fulofhart caught the racebike wheel of the fallen horse before running loose and then being apprehended.

Both horses walked off the track and both drivers got to their feet quickly, but driver James MacDonald wound up being taken to nearby hospital. No updates were available on his condition.

Driver Doug McNair drove in the next race, but his horse was a late scratch from Race 3. He then booked off the remainder of his drives.

"I feel ok," said McNair. "I drove a few more and just felt it would be better to take the night off and start fresh tomorrow."

McNair is scheduled to drive in all 11 of Friday's races at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

"All seems good with him," said trainer Mark McKinnon when asked about Red Dirt Fulofhart. "He came out of it just fine. He was caught [in the infield] with no issues and dove right into his hay and feed when I got him home with the ears up."

"Thank God he seems ok," said co-owner Kenny Ellis when asked for an update on Just Plain Needy. "He somehow managed to tuck and roll and came away with just some minor scratches. Everything looked superficial. He’s at home now munching on some hay with his mini pony."

Trot Insider will provide additional updates on those involved in the accident when details become available.

Please join Standardbred Canada in wishing horses and drivers a speedy return to racing.