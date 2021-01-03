MacKenzie and Dube team up in Preferred

Freehold, NJ --- Harness racing trainer Bill MacKenzie and driver Dan Dube are no strangers to success together at Freehold Raceway . They teamed up for a win in the Saturday (January 2) feature, as No Easy Day won the Preferred Handicap pace.

Sent off as the second choice at 2.40/1, Dube took back at the start and put his charge in fourth early on. Around the half-mile, after waiting behind a quarter in 28 2/5 seconds and a half in 58 seconds, Dube elected to make his move first-over.

As they moved up the backstretch the final time, No Easy Day began breathing down the neck of early leader Drinkin Again. Just after passing that point in 1:26 2/5, Dube seized command with No Easy Day. He then fended off a challenge from Mohawk Warrior for the 1 1/4 length victory. The final time was 1:54 3/5.

No Easy Day is co-owned by Vincent Ali and Alma Iafelice.

He's won sixteen times from 74 starts, earning more than $217,000 in the process.

No Easy Day

Dube won four races in total on Saturday. He teamed up with MacKenzie in race 3 as well, scoring with Lettuceriprita A. He got the double with Shneonucrzydiamnd in the 7th race, for owner/trainer Michael Hall. No Easy Day was his third win of the afternoon; the grand slam was completed in race 12 on Izzy Estrada trainee Na Na Na Baatman.

Freehold had a strong business day on Saturday, as the 13-race card handled $701,670. The first two days of the 2021 racing season have handled more than $1.3 million.

Live racing resumes on Thursday (January 7), with a 10-race card beginning at 12:30 PM. There will be a carryover in the pick 5, worth $1,355.51.