MacKenzie and Dube team up in Preferred

11:41 AM 03 Jan 2021 NZDT
Daniel Dube, harness racing
Daniel Dube
USTA Photo
Freehold, NJ --- Harness racing trainer Bill MacKenzie and driver Dan Dube are no strangers to success together at Freehold Raceway. They teamed up for a win in the Saturday (January 2) feature, as No Easy Day won the Preferred Handicap pace.
 
Sent off as the second choice at 2.40/1, Dube took back at the start and put his charge in fourth early on. Around the half-mile, after waiting behind a quarter in 28 2/5 seconds and a half in 58 seconds, Dube elected to make his move first-over.
 
As they moved up the backstretch the final time, No Easy Day began breathing down the neck of early leader Drinkin Again. Just after passing that point in 1:26 2/5, Dube seized command with No Easy Day. He then fended off a challenge from Mohawk Warrior for the 1 1/4 length victory. The final time was 1:54 3/5.
 
No Easy Day is co-owned by Vincent Ali and Alma Iafelice.
 
He's won sixteen times from 74 starts, earning more than $217,000 in the process.
 
No Easy Day
 
Dube won four races in total on Saturday. He teamed up with MacKenzie in race 3 as well, scoring with Lettuceriprita A. He got the double with Shneonucrzydiamnd in the 7th race, for owner/trainer Michael Hall. No Easy Day was his third win of the afternoon; the grand slam was completed in race 12 on Izzy Estrada trainee Na Na Na Baatman.
 
Freehold had a strong business day on Saturday, as the 13-race card handled $701,670. The first two days of the 2021 racing season have handled more than $1.3 million.
 
Live racing resumes on Thursday (January 7), with a 10-race card beginning at 12:30 PM. There will be a carryover in the pick 5, worth $1,355.51.
 
Freehold Publicity
 
