Mach Doro A goes lifetime best

Plianville, MA --- As had been the case in his last two harness racing wins at Plainridge Park, Mach Doro A once again performed like a man against boys in winning the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap feature pace on Monday afternoon (June 10).

Leaving from post seven, Mach Doro A (Ron Cushing) flew to the front to set up shop and once there unchallenged, backed off the fractions to :27 and :56.2. By the time Bet You (Mitchell Cushing) pulled first-up to try and push the pace, Mach Doro A was on his way home. With his driver snugly holding two hands full of leather, Mach Doro A ripped-off back to back quarters of :27 and :27.3 to fly home in :54.3 unencumbered with a three-length victory in 1:51, which was a new lifetime best.

It was the third win in the last four starts and fourth win of the year for Mach Doro A ($2.60) who is owned by Kevin Sywyk, Ron Cushing and Frank Ranaldi. Heidi GIbbs trains the winner.

The next race on the card was a $12,000 upper-level conditioned event that went to Windsun Gotham (Mitchell Cushing) who pulled first-over past three-eighths and drew alongside the frontrunning Cruzing HIll (Drew Campbell) on the backstretch. From there the two tussled to the three-quarters and around the final bend before Windsun Gotham took the lead and then held off a late charge from Gillys Boy (Jay Randall) and Rockin Cougar (Nick Graffam) to win by a length in 1:52.1.



Windsun Gotham

It was the second win in a row for Windsun Gotham ($2.80) who is owned by Rick Howles and trained by Eric Beach.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (June 13) and it will feature a $14,169 carryover pool for the Wicked Hi-5 Pentafecta in the sixth race. Post time for the first race is 4 p.m.