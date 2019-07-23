Day At The Track

Mach Doro A sets lifetime mark in feature

12:14 PM 23 Jul 2019 NZST
Mach Doro A,Harness racing
Mach Doro A winning in a lifetime best 1:50.2
Tom Melanson photo

Plainville, MA --- Mach Doro A took an early lead he would never relinquish and then cruised to an easy harness racing victory in the $14,000 Winners-Over Handicap pace at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (July 22).

Driver Ron Cushing floated Mach Doro A off the gate and took command by the quarter in :26.4. He then set unchallenged fractions of :55.1 and 1:22.4 as horses behind him tried to attack, but could not. The leader then turned for home and with no urging at all paced away to a three length win in 1:50.2, which was a new lifetime mark.

Mach Doro A ($3.40) scored his fifth victory of the year and pushed his earnings to $64,000 in 2019. For his career it was the 25th win in only 76 lifetime starts, pushing his bank to $321,246.

The 8-year-old son of Mach Three-Three Eagles is owned by Kevin Sywyk, his driver Cushing and Frank Rinaldi. Heidi Gibbs does the training.

There were two $10,000 divisions of the Baystate Series for Plainridge-based male pacers contested on Monday with the top four finishers of each advancing to the $12,500 final on Sunday (July 28) as part of the Spirit of Massachusetts Trot card.

The first division went to Rock On The Hill (Drew Monti) who came first over past the half to draw even with the leading Bamski (Drew Campbell) and then out-duel that one to the wire to win in 1:51.2.

Rock On The Hill ($41.60) is owned by Alfred Lang and John Sears who also trains the horse.

The second division saw Sailor Jerry (Nick Graffam) surrender the lead to Buckeye N (Mitchell Cushing) only momentarily at the quarter before retaking the lead and keeping it all the way home as he won well in hand in 1:52.1

Sailor Jerry ($3.00) is owned by Mike Graffam and Chris Hamilton. Mike Graffam is the trainer.

Racing resumes at Plainridge Park on Thursday (July 25) with post time at 4 p.m. And don't forget the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot and $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff pace will be held on Sunday (July 28) with a special early post time of 2 p.m.

 

By Tim Bojarski

for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts

 
