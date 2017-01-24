Mach Doro is hot to trot and heading for the top

Mach Doro has always displayed plenty of ability but the five-year-old harness racing gelding by the ill-fated Mach Three has taken that ability to a whole new level recently by winning four of his last five starts.

At Tabcorp Park Menangle last Saturday night Mach Doro, with John McCarthy in the sulky, settled last early then moved up wide storming home to beat Yayas Hot Spot taking a lifetime mark of 1:51.3 in the process. His record now stands at 14 wins from 38 starts with $136,086 in his bank. And there is plenty of optimism in the camp right now to suggest that there are many more wins to look forward to.

Mach Doro was trained by Geoff Webster until recently when he was transferred to the New South Wales stable of John McCarthy.

MACH DORO - TABCORP PK MENANGLE - 21/01/2017 - Race 2 - JOHN CORDINA PACE

Mach Doro has a pedigree full of great horses including his full brother Fly Like An Eagle who was the New Zealand two-year-old of the year, the winner of seven Group races, second in the New Zealand Cup and $756,178 in stakes, Changeover ($2,426,765) a New Zealand Cup winner, six-time Group 1 winner and now a successful sire, Chokin ($1,240,098) dual Auckland Cup & Miracle Mile winner and New Zealand Cup winner and then there is the four-year-old Pacing Mare of the Year Chaangerr.

To have two New Zealand Cup winners (and Fly Like An Eagle ran a second in the NZ Cup) in a close up pedigree is as good as it gets.

Mach Doro is out of the Falcon Seelster mare Three Eagles who in turn is out of the Smooth Fella mare Pretty Smooth. Pretty Smooth and Chaangerr are half-sisters.

Chaangerr is a prolific producer that has left ten winners of 106 races and $2.99m to date as well as several unraced fillies that are proving to continue to be leaving promising progeny.

One of thos daughters Changedown by Falcon Seelster has left the good winning Group placed two-year-old Renske B.

Another one of those daughters is the qualified Life Sign mare Jarntimarra. Her daughter by sensational broodmare sire Christian Cullen called Jacinta Jones has produced three foals to date and they are all by super sire Art Major .

The first two foals she left are both sub two-minute winners and her third live foal is about to be sold at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale on the 20th of February in Auckland as Lot 4, a colt called Jack Jones.

Lot 4 – Jack Jones (bay colt Art Major / Jacinta Jones) 2017

Jack Jones is a full-brother to two winners from just two foals from the dam, both Black Type performers and both 2YO winners.

Harnesslink Media