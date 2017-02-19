Mach Three yearlings should be well sort after

MachThree has become one of the most influential harness racing stallions in the world.

His recent sudden death was a shock to the entire Industry as his true legacy is only just starting to unfold through the deeds of his siring sons and grandsons and also his daughters.

As a racehorse Mach Three was a very good two and three year old with exceptional gait and speed. He faced the starter just 27 times for 18 wins and 6 placings, taking a track record at The Meadowlands of 1:49 in the $1,000,000 Meadowlands Pace and a track record on a half mile track of 1:51.1 in a heat of the Little Brown Jug on his way to earning a total of $2,376,700.

As a stallion right throughout his career he has shown the ability to leave that exceptional horse who are as dominant on the racetrack as he was. His champion son Somebeachsomewhere 1:46.4 ($3,328,755) is the hottest sire in the world right now and his Southern Hemisphere champion in Auckland Reactor 1:51.4 ($1,837,043) is being given his chance to follow suit with him serving 1,300 mares in his first four seasons at stud.

Mach Three's progeny have produced a staggering earnings world-wide total of $136,000,0000. In North America his average earnings per starter is over $112,000.

One of the few sires in the world today who is able to leave one as good or better than himself (a special one) both on the track and at stud. Somebeachsomewhere is reshaping the North American breeding industry with his complete dominance of his stock on the race track. Auckland Reactor is being given the same opportunity at stud in Australasia. All in all Mach Three is an outstanding and champion sire.

Breckon Farms have five Mach Three yearlings for sale at the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka in Auckland on Monday the February 20th.

Lot 28 – Miracle Moose (bay colt, Mach Three - Minnie Moose)

Miracle Moose is the second foal from the black type Bettor’s Delight mare Minnie Moose ($142,791) and is closely related to Ashcott El ($124,651), dual Group 3 winner and Group 1 placed Diamond Moose ( $75,585) and Famous Deal ($124,019).

Lot 40 – Oynas (bay colt, Mach Three - Paddy Brown)

Oynas is the third foal from a five win Christian Cullen mare Paddy Brown ($46,726). The second dam is the Group 1 placed Braeside Star ($67,225) a half-sister to New Zealand Cup & Miracle Mile winner Iraklis ($1,019,042). Braeside Star has had seven to race and they’ve all won and are all Black Type performers. This is the family of 3yo Pacing Filly of the Year O Baby ($391,273) and Group 1 Great North & Victoria Derby winner and three-year-old Pacer of the Year Lavros Star (1.50m, 28 wins $534,382).

Lot 112 – Macca’s (bay colt, Mach Three - Bella Me)

Macca’s is a half-brother to two winners in including Eclipse Me ($83,944). The second dam Estabella (1:56.3) is the dam of three winners including Milly Me ($246,999) and the Group 3 placed Delight Me ($77,092). This is the family of dual Group 3 winner and Group 1 placed Pocket Me ($266,979), Fear Me ($60,168), Jungle Genie ($278,090), Jungle Jewel ($221,047), Buster Me ($265,430) and Puppetandmee ($201,518).

Lot 91 – Zinny Mach (bay colt, Mach Three - Zingara)

Zinny Mach is from a race winning Christian Cullen sister to the dam of the top Group 1 winning mare Lauraella ($649,946). This colt is the dam's second foal with the first foal being the now race winning three-year-old Laredo Torpedo who raced in the recent Victoria Derby.

Lot 95 – Gimme Hope (brown filly, Mach Three / Affairs Are Bettor)

Check this page out for all the history of this Gimme Hope wich we have already covered.