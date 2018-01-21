There are seventeen Mach Three yearlings in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, Auckland on February the 12th. Six fillies and eleven colts go under the hammer at this harness racing Auction.

Six of those yearlings are out of Group, stake winning or placed mares. Those mares are Racketeers Girl (Lot 1), Angela Jane (Lot 64), Fight Fire With Fire (Lot 131), Ohoka Moon (Lot 155), Samantha Q (Lot 10) and Western Starr (Lot 88).

Mach Three needs no introduction, a great race horse and a super sire. He unfortunately died January 20th 2017 at Alabar Farms following a paddock accident. He had just turned 18. The stallion was officially inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2017.

As a 2-year-old Mach Three won the $1.1 million Metro Pace at Woodbine in 1:51.4. The following year, Mach Three won the $1 million Meadowlands Pace in a career best 1:49. Mach Three has a career record of 18 wins 4 seconds and 2 thirds in 27 starts and earnings of $2,376,700.

Mach Three winning The Meadowlands Pace

Mach Three, a son of Matts Scooter out of the Abercrombie mare All Included, has produced 1,297 offspring in North America to date, with total progeny earnings of $119 million. Mach Three’s progeny’s average earnings per starter is $119,640. Mach Three has produced 6 millionaires in North America to date. He has produced 354 horses that have earned $100,000 or more and 125 that made $250,000 plus. He has produced 502 horses that have gone 1:55 mile or better, 312 in 1:53 or faster and 37 in 1:50 or faster.

Mach Three is the sire of the legendary Hall of Fame racehorse and stallion Somebeachsomewhere ($3.2 million, 1:46.4 world record) and now sensational sire throughout the world. Somebeachsomewhere led all divisions in North America in 2017 on the sire money winnings list, 2,3 and all-age divisions.

Down Under, Mach Three has sired the winners of $19 million to date in New Zealand including the champion Auckland Reactor , and in Australia he is the sire of $19 million in progeny earnings as well.

The Group, stake winning or placed mares mentioned above Angela Jane and Fight Fire With Fire are the richest of the five mares that have Mach Three yearlings in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale. Both yearlings are from the Breckon Farms draft.

Angela Jane has a filly by Mach Three and Fight Fire With Fire has a colt.

Angela Jane ($144,835) by Falcon Seelster won the Group 2 Caduceus Club Ladyship Stakes among her wins and has produced four winners to date including the very good Steve McQueen ($221,602).

Angela Jane winning the Group 2 Caduceus Club Ladyship Stakes

Lot 64 – Rock Me Baby (bay filly Mach Three / Angela Jane)

Lot 64 – Rock Me Baby (bay filly Mach Three / Angela Jane)

Fight Fire With Fire has a Mach Three colt in the Sale (Lot 131). She was a very good racemare winning $151,656. She was placed in several Group races including a second in the $138,000 Group 1 New Zealand Sire Stakes Final. Fight Fire With Fire is a half-sister to the dam of 2-year-old pacing filly of the year Elle Mac ($265,564) and is also a half-sister to the dam of Pacific Warrior ($313,443). She is also a half-sister to the dam of Flaming Flutter ($736,895).

Fight Fire With Fire in the New Zealand Sire Stakes Final

Lot 131 – Saul Good (bay colt Mach Three / Fight Fire With Fire)

Lot 131 – Saul Good (bay colt Mach Three / Fight Fire With Fire)

Mach Three stood his entire career at Tara Hills Stud in the northern hemisphere and Alabar in the southern hemisphere. His first foals hit the ground in 2004. He shuttled for 13 years straight.