Day At The Track

Mackenzie A takes $40,000 feature

06:28 PM 02 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mackenzie A, harness racing
Mackenzie A
Jelena Gerga Photo

YONKERS, NY, Friday, December 1, 2017— It wasn’t terribly attractive, but certainly effective. Odds-on Mackenzie A (Jordan Stratton, $2.90) did her thing from first-up Friday night (Dec. 1st), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 harness racing filly and mare Open Pace.

Away fifth from the pole in the scratch-abbreviated field of seven, the Matchmaker victress saw Call Me Queen Be (Eric Goodell) outleave all of her inside rivals, working around Best of Jenna (Mark MacDonald) with All About Madi (George Brennan) third.

After early intervals of :26.4 and :56, Mackenzie A moved. She engaged Call Me Queen Be in and out of a 1:24.3 three-quarters, despite not steering all that well.

Call Me Queen Be maintained a short lead off the final turn, but her pursuer was relentless. Mackenzie A forged past in mid-stretch, prevailing in 1:54. Best of Jenna was a pocket second, missing a half-length at 33-1. She did ‘photo’ an angled-out All About Madi, with Call Me Queen Be and Regil Elektra (Joe Bongiorno) coming away with the remainder.  

For Mackenzie A, a 5-year-old Down Under daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven co-owned by Ellen Kinser & Harry von Knoblauch Stables and trained by Peter Tritton, it was her fourth win in 13 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $41.60, with the triple returning $84.50.

A friendly reminder from Yonkers Raceway that Saturday evening’s (Dec. 2nd) Pick 5 wager starts with a carryover of $2,687.64.

The Pick 5 is a 50-cent base wager comprising races 7 through 11 during every racing card. It has no consolation payoff, meaning if no one selects all five winners (as was the case Friday night), the entire pool (minus takeout) moves to the next racing program.

Frank Drucker

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Mackenzie A takes $40,000 feature
02-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
Sally Fletcher A makes it 3 for 3
02-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
Longshots dominate leading to large payoffs
02-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
Fox Valley Veto turns back foes in trot
02-Dec-2017 17:12 PM NZDT
Rusty Nash winner Handicapping Challenge
02-Dec-2017 17:12 PM NZDT
Russell Foster stars in two $100,000 Finals
02-Dec-2017 17:12 PM NZDT
Alan Schwartz wins NAADA Final
02-Dec-2017 16:12 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News