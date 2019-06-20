Maczaffair headlines Fillies & Mares FFA

What this week's Kick Off Your State Of Origin At Gloucester Park Pace (1730m) lacks in quantity, it certainly makes up for in quality, with some of the state's best mares engaged.

Eight runners will line up in the fillies and mares Free-For-All, headlined by the evergreen Maczaffair.

The Mike Reed-trained mare has finished no further back than fifth in each of her four starts back this campaign.

After finishing second in against her own sex first-up, Maczaffair then finished fifth behind Chicago Bull on two occasions and third behind Luis Alberto a fortnight ago.

Dylan Egerton-Green teams up with the mare for the first time this campaign and will start from barrier six.

Regular reinsman Mark Reed has elected to drive the mare conservatively so far this campaign and similar tactics could be adopted this week.

In-form mare The War Nurse has drawn awkwardly in barrier seven this week and will have her work cut out to cross to the lead.

Lady De La Renta's departure to the United States to race is nearing, but the Annie Belton-trained mare will line up, possibly for the last time in WA, from barrier two this Friday.

Aldo Cortopassi retains the drive on the mare and he looks set to have options from the good barrier.

Trainer Ross Olivieri sends his two durable mares Veiled Secret and Madame Meilland around in the event.

The pair couldn't have had more contrasting fortunes at the barrier draws in one and eight respectively.

Chris Voak has the drive on Veiled Secret from the pole draw, while Gary Hall Jnr teams up with Madame Meilland.

The last time Veiled Secret drew barrier one, she went on and scored a strong win.

Olivieri said Veiled Secret showed signs in her trackwork a win was nearing.

"She worked well and I said as I came off the track 'this looks like it's getting towards another win'," he said.

"It's a pretty hard race that she's in but she will give it a good shake."

Shannon Suvaljko has 99 winners in the sulky for the season and will look to bring up the three figure milestone on She's Turbo Charged in barrier three.

Forever Remembered and Come Dance With Me round out the field from barrier four and five respectively.

Olivieri will be hoping Veiled Secret can kick start a successful back half of the program for him, with Space Junk poised to strike in the State Of Origin @ The Bridge Bar Standing Start (2096m).

Space Junk made his return to racing last month in a mobile start and finished fifth.

The talented pacer then had two trials in the build up to a second placing in a Stand last start.

In similar circumstances to Veiled Secret, Olivieri said he also felt there was a sense of timing around Space Junk.

"This should be right up his alley," he said.

"He got himself beat in that race a couple of weeks ago.

"We started him and thought he was ready, but he was way off.'

"We took a couple of weeks and gave him a trial and realised the errors of our ways.

"He's strutting around like he owns the place so that's a good sign."