Mag N Lady smashes track record at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Mag N Lady not only crushed the field in winning her $10,000 division for the Future Stars Series at the Hippodrome 3R Friday, but also smashed the track record for two-year-old trotting fillies by nearly two seconds.

Starting from post one for trainer-driver Jean Francois Maguire in the non-wagering race, Mag N Lady led every step of the one-mile race, cutting fractions of :28.4, :58.3 and 1:28 before rolling away from the field, winning by 14 and one-half lengths in 1:59.2.

Finishing a distance second was XOXO (Jerome Lombart) with New Road (Steeven Genois) third.

The previous track record for two-year-old trotting fillies was 2:01.1 and was co-held by Meganou (2014) and Claudi PV (2018).

For Mag N Lady, it was her third straight win in the Future Stars Series. The Royalty For Life daughter is owned by Maguire with Julie Malenfant and Richard Legris and Pascale Maguire.

She will now headline her $55,000 division of the Super Sunday Quebec Championship finals on Sunday, Sept. 27 at H3R. All eight of the finals will take place next week with more than $500,000 in total purses.

In the first race $10,000 third leg division for the two-year-old trotting colts, undefeated Kinnder Dangerzone also made it a clean sweep of the three preliminary rounds, leading from start to finish.

With Pierre-Luc Roy in the sulky, Kinnder Dangerzone was parked first-over past the opening quarter mile in :29.2 before taking command with Incredible Hall (Stephane Brosseau) following them in second place.

They raced that way the rest of the mile with Kinnder Dangerzone holding off Incredible Hall to win by one length in 2:03.2. Hall Win (Kevin Maquire) was third.

Sired by Northern Escort , it was third straight win for the unbeaten Kinnder Dangerzone, who is trained, owned and was bred by Denitza Petrova of Melbourne. He paid $3.60 to win.

In the sixth race, Streakazana ($5.80) and driver David Pilon swept three-wide in the backstretch, was parked out around the final turn and still was able to beat older pacers with a 1:58.4 triumph. It was her third straight win and fifth of the season. She was prepping for her $65,000 final next week at H3R.

Petrova and Roy made it a double at H3R Friday as Kinnder Dangerzone's half-sister, Kinnder High Class, beat older rivals in the seventh race trot. The three-year-old filly by Royalty For Life chewed up a field of older trotting foes, winning with ease in 2:00 by three and one-half lengths. She paid $4.30 to win.

Track Notes: H3R's leading driver Pascal Berube extended his lead Friday with a driving triple. Live racing resumes at H3R on Sunday, which is National Caretakers Appreciation Day. All caretakers will be announced with their horses in each post parade and each caretaker will receive a coupon for a free meal in the Paddock Restaurant. Post time Sunday is 1:00 pm. For a free race program, visit www.hippodrome3R.ca.