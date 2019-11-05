Magicool night for Chris Svanosio

Chris Svanosio produced a magical winning treble at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night, when the Bendigo-based trainer-driver scored wins with three of the four horses he took to the races.

Kyvalley Finn got the ball rolling with a narrow triumph in the Alderbaran Park Trot (2240m, NR 70-79), stablemate Norquay then won the Woodlands Trot (2240m, NR 52-61) before Magicool defeated the well fancied Jilliby Babavska to take out the Niota Bloodstock Trot (2240m, NR 80-100).

“It’s my first Melton treble as a trainer,” Svanosio told Trots Vision after Magicool’s success.

“Every week they are just great fields down here. You have got to wait your turn a bit - some weeks the fields are just that hard. We are happy to have a couple competing down here and going good.”

Svanosio was in the sulky for the wins behind Kyvalley Finn and Magicool, with Michelle Phillips partnering Norquay to her victory.

Svanosio is now seventh on the state metropolitan drivers’ premiership and eighth in the standings of the metro training title.

For Kyvalley Finn, his hard-fought win over longshot Jerichos Trumpet was his ninth and first since July this year. The five-year-old has now collected more than $150,000 in prizemoney.

Norquay has won four of her last five starts and the success at Melton on Saturday night followed a down-the-track finish when breaking at the same track a week earlier.

The Majestic Son mare is now a winner of five of her 15 career outings.

Magicool was able to turn the tables on Jilliby Babavska from their meeting on October 12, running down the leader in the home straight to nab his 12th career triumph.

While it was a standout night for Svanosio and his team, the powerful Emma Stewart stable also landed a winning treble.

Phoenix Prince won the feature Allied Express Sokyola Sprint (1720m, NR 90-120) for Greg Sugars, while Chris Alford was at the controls for the wins of Nostra Villa (Benstud Vicbred Pace, 2240m, mares NR 70-89) and Freddy Funk (Cogs Claiming Pace, 2240m). Alford scored his other win for the evening with Shaun McNaulty-trained gelding Hashtag in the IRT Australia Pace (1720m, NR 80-94).

Alford remains three wins behind Kate Gath on the metro drivers’ premiership standings, while Stewart is now level on nine wins with Andy Gath on the metro trainers’ leaderboard.