Maharajah colt tops Sale

May 26, 2017 - The 2017 Elitloppet Yearling Sale was held Friday evening in connection with Elitloppet weekend and a Maharajah colt, hip 22, Boycott (from Big Blue Kitten) led the way bringing 800,000SEK (US$92,288) with Fredrik Jireteg the winning bidder of the fine colt that traces back to breeder/horseman Sam Bowie, the UK basketball great.

The dam has produced exceptional offspring led by Yarrah Boko (by Coktail Jet ) and Zola Boko.

This colt is a good mover.

11 yearlings brought 400,000SEK or more this year, with the average down 6% and the median down 21% from prior year.

The top 11 sellers included three by Muscle Hill , two by Maharajah , one each by Bold Eagle and Ready Cash and one by Googoo Gaagaa .

See below for the top 11, hip 22 picture and pedigree link and the total results release. Good wishes to all the buyers.

ASVT.SE Sale – The Top 11 (US$92,288 Tops The Sale) – Hip. Pedigree, Consignor, Price, Buyer

22 Boycott H Maharajah Big Blue Kitten Annemanna AB 800 000 kr Fredrik Jireteg, Västerås

78 Best Regards S, TR Muscle Hill Sincerely Yours Menhammar Stuteri AB 600 000 kr Flaata Stable APS, Danmark

82 Dominic Wibb H Bold Eagle Spicy Chocolate Larsson Kristina 530 000 kr Lutfi Kolgjini AB

16 Josse Boko S Broadway Hall Aretha Boko Boko Stables Holland BV 500 000 kr Henna Salonen Invest AB

46 M.T.OpusOne S Muscle Hill Inside Broline Misty Trotting AB 500 000 kr Knutsson Trotting AB

47 Strong Heartbeat H Maharajah Jacaranda Rigmor Jacobsson 440 000 kr Jörgen Westholm, Romme

74 Triptyquesque S Ready Cash Peignoir Black Type Breeders KB 420 000 kr Björn Goop, Färjestad

13 Escape Rain S Muscle Hill Alexia Ås Stutteri Dust 420 000 kr Stall Courant AB

76 Be My Love S Zola Boko Raring to Go Menhammar Stuteri AB 410 000 kr Flaata Stable APS, Danmark

86 Valter Trot H Googoo Gaagaa Still on Broadway Lövsta Stuteri HB 400 000 kr Niklas Ek

71 Down Town Girl S Donato Hanover Olivia Lavec René Mammen Racing 400 000 kr Henna Salonen

