Majestic Man is Aussie bound

by Jonny Turner

Southern trotter Majestic Man is set to find himself in the middle of Australasia’s trotting showdown of the season.

The 4yr-old booked his ticket to the group 1 Great Southern Star after pleasing trainer Phil Williamson with his progress after a huge six weeks of racing in the North Island.

Majestic Man has freshened up well after travelling back to Oamaru following his gallant second behind Winterfell in the group 1 National Trot at Alexandra Park earlier this month.

With a fit, healthy and happy horse on his hands, Williamson had no hesitation to book his and Majestic Man’s tickets to Melbourne.

“I have only really confirmed that he is going in the last 10 days,” the trainer said.

“I just wanted to see how he had come through all of the racing he has had.

“I am pretty pleased with him, so there is no option but to go, really.

“There is no sense in staying here and standing in his box — being a gelding.”

Majestic Man had six starts in group races on his northern campaign and finished in a top-three placing in each one.

Those results included his second behind Winterfell in the Interdominion trotting final.

Majestic Man will not have to clash with Winterfell in the Great Southern Star in Melbourne next week, but he is set to face every other star trotter in Australasia in the race.

Majestic Man is part of a star-studded New Zealand contingent alongside Oscar Bonavena, Temporale and Massive Metro.

The quartet are likely to clash with the star Australian trotters Tornado Valley, McLovin, Tough Monarch and Dance Craze.

Oscar Bonavena, Temporale, Massive Metro and McLovin will clash in the group 1 Dullard Trotters Cup at Melton on Saturday night.

Majestic Man will have his first Australian start at Melton in the Great Southern Star.

His trainer does not think Australian racing should pose any problems for the 5yr-old.

“I don’t have any worries about him racing over there. But, he will need the right run.”

Driver Brad Williamson is set to be faced with a tough decision before next week’s Victorian feature. His stable star, Cracker Hill, will race at Geraldine on the same day as the Great Southern Star.

New Zealand’s brilliant trotting team is complemented by a star pacing line-up that has already notched a trifecta in the Ballarat Cup.

Thefixer, Mach Shard and Triple Eight will have the first starts of their Australian campaigns in the group 2 Casey Classic at Melton on Saturday night.

The trio are set to join A G’s White Socks and Chase Auckland in next week’s Hunter Cup.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ