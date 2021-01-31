Majestic raid as Kiwi crushes 4-year record

A track record and the Australian trotting landscape were both rattled as Majestic Man dominated the TAB V L Dullard Trotters Cup, stamping himself a clear favourite for Friday’s rich What The Hill Great Southern Star.

While all that occurred largely went to the expected script, with fast-starting Majestic Man comfortably cruising to the lead and then saluting at $1.30, it was the nature in which Phil and Brad Williamson’s Kiwi trotter dominated proceedings that has tongues wagging.

There was no let up as Majestic Man stopped the clock in a 1:55.4 mile rate, slashing six-10ths off the record that had stood since Keystone Del’s win in the 2016 Australian Trotting Grand Prix.

It was a rewarding result for the Williamsons, who sent reinsman Brad and their six-year-old gelding across the Tasman decide potential COVID challenges.

“We took a big risk getting over here with all the regulations and everything,” Brad told Trots Vision. “A lot of people back home probably thought we were mad coming. We were the only Kiwis to come and we’ve made it a winning trip so far, so hopefully we can carry on.”

The $50,000 Group 1 win was more than a nice way to kick things off, with Brad saying despite the horse arriving only mid-week he had “never had him feeling better than he was tonight”.

“It didn’t feel like we were running as quick as we were, I actually thought I got it quite easy the first 500 or 600 metres. He was just happy to run, he felt tremendous, it would be scary to think he could improve off of that.”

And he may not need to to claim Australia’s richest trotting race, the Great Southern Star, but the acclaimed Group 1 is certain to throw up an unfamiliar test with the February 5 heats-into-final format.

“Obviously I expect him to go super in the first heat providing he draws well and everything, he’s such a good short distance, mobile (start) horse,” Brad said. “We are going into the unknown with this double heat racing. We will just have to wait and find out. “He’s definitely got sensational gate speed, as we saw tonight he crossed them easy as. If he draws the front line in the heat he should be able to qualify for the final. Whether he’s going to come out and dominate them, it’s easier said than done. If he draws well in a heat that would be ideal and he can get a nice run into the final.” Andy Gath’s camp again looks like leading the Victorian resistance, with Majestuoso and McLovin both single-figures in the TAB.com.au pre-nominations market, which is now dominated by Majestic Man, who shortened from $4 into $2 on the back of tonight’s win. Majestuoso galloped in the home stretch to finish third tonight, but the trainer was satisfied with the performance in trying circumstances. “He did a lose a shoe in the run, whether that’s why he galloped I’m not 100 per cent,” he said. “(Driver) Kate (Gath) seemed to think he lost it early, so he probably lost a little bit of balance there and obviously got a bit tired chasing Majestic Man, because he was going so quick. “We were pretty pleased he showed a good turn of foot down the back. It was going to be a lot better run if he didn’t gallop, but we were still pretty pleased with the third. Going to have to improve next week, especially on what we saw tonight, but it’s all going to be crucial down to barrier draws.”