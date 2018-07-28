Grand Circuit Stakes at the Meadowlands

The stakes begin on Friday with a pair of $20,000 elimination races for the Jim Doherty Memorial, a key race for the freshman trotting fillies and a tiara worn by many of the leading ladies of racing. Names like Winky's Gill, Peace Corps. CR Kay Suzie, Check Me Out, Mission Brief and Ariana G grace the list of those who have won previous editions of the stake.

This season, nineteen 2-year-old filly trotters were declared for the the Doherty and Beautiful Sin will attempt to add her name to the storied roster as she begins from post seven for driver Yannick Gingras in the second elimination, race six.

The Muscle Hill filly, first foal of her Cantab Hall dam Sina, captured the imagination of the Lexington Selected Sales crowd when she fetched $480,000, the highest price of any yearling sold at auction last year. Lennart Agren's SRF Stable was the final bidder and he placed his new treasure in the Jimmy Takter barn.

Beautiful Sin has been perfect by winning all five of her races thus far, three qualifying "Baby Races" and a pair of minor stakes. Friday brings the first major challenge of her fledgling career as she'll face the finest competition currently racing including Whispering Oaks (Takter/Scott Zeron) who took the $125,000 final of the New Jersey Sires Stakes two weeks ago.

Takter also sends out an imposing pair of fillies in the first elimination (race 4) including the home-bred Father Patrick fill Suzy, another potential star from the great broodmare Solveig who's daughter Shake It Cerry won the 2013 edition of the stake. Jimmy will drive Suzy for Christina Takter and Solveig's Racing Partners.

The Ice Dutchess cost the Coyote Wind Farm $320,000 at Harrisburg last fall and was also been enrolled in the Takter school of trotting. She has displayed remarkable talent in limited appearances thus far including a PA All Star stakes win in 1:57.1 for Gingras, who has the drive on Friday.

The top ten from the Doherty eliminations will race on Hambletonian Day, August 4 in the $357,450 final.

JAMES DOHERTY MEMORIAL - ELIMINATION 2 Year Old Fillies Live Purse: $20000 Trot Distance: 1 Mile H PP Horse Driver Trainer Yrs. Best Last 3 Odds 1 1 Hanna Dreamgirl Ti Tetrick L Toscano 1:56.0 1-2-3 7-2 2 2 Bushy Tails Da Miller J Czernyson 4-3-3 15-1 3 3 Susy Ji Takter J Takter 1:55.1 1-2-2 4-1 4 4 The Ice Dutchess Ya Gingras J Takter 1:56.4 1-7-1 8-1 5 5 Hanovers Best Co Callahan R Burke 1:57.0 1-1-6 10-1 6 6 Speed Titan Br Sears M Melander 1:56.1 1-1-1 3-1 7 7 Special Honor An Miller J Miller 1:57.1 5-2-1 8-1 8 8 Jezzys Legacy Ra Schnittker R Schnittker 1:58.2 7-1-1 12-1 9 9 Mother Bonnie An McCarthy N Daley 1:55.0 10-1-3 5-1 JAMES DOHERTY MEMORIAL - ELIMINATION 2 Year Old Fillies Live Purse: $20000 Available Wagering: Trot Distance: 1 Mile H PP Horse Driver Trainer Yrs. Best Last 3 Odds 1 1 Fate Smiled An McCarthy R Burke 1:58.0 2-1-1 8-1 2 2 Devilish Delight Vi Kirby J Czernyson 1:58.0 8-4-3 15-1 3 3 Swizzle Sticks Ti Tetrick J Campbell 3-3-2 10-1 4 4 Whispering Oaks Sc Zeron J Takter 1:55.1 1-1-8 4-1 5 5 Starita Da Miller J Holloway 1:58.2 4-8-2 8-1 6 6 Miss You Kelly Br Miller B Lauer 2-3 15-1 7 7 Beautiful Sin Ya Gingras J Takter 1:55.1 1-1-1 2-1 8 8 French Cafe An Miller J Miller 1:58.1 2-1-2 5-1 9 9 Rush Lane Co Callahan R Gillock 1:56.2 1-2-2 10-1 10 10 Given Ji Takter J Takter 7-2-7 15-1

The Peter Haughton Memorial for 2-year-old colts drew 10 entries and will not require elimination races. Those ten colts (listed in alphabetical order) will also race on the Hambletonian card in the $422,350 final.

They are:

DON'T LET'EM

GERRY

GREEN MANALISHI S

GREENSHOE

HUDSON RIVER

KREDIT KARMA

MARSEILLE

MASS FORTUNE K

TRIX AND STONES

WHITE TIGER

Saturday brings with it the Hambletonian Oaks $50,000 eliminations where 17 of the fairer sex will quest for a spot in next Saturday's $500,000 final. It is a particularly talented group this year with last year's leading lady Manchego, Plunge Blue Chip, the filly who nosed Manchego out of a 1:49.4 world record in the Del Miller, Phaetosive who annexed the other Del Miller split and Harrah's track record holder Seviyorum crowding the entries for the classic.

HAMBLETONIAN OAKS NO. 93 - ELIMINATION 3 Year Old Fillies Live Purse: $50000 Available Wagering: Trot Distance: 1 Mile H PP Horse Driver Trainer Yrs. Best Last 3 Odds 1 1 What A Knockout Da Miller M Melander 1:52.4 7-12-1 15-1 2 2 Bill's Lady Co Callahan J Butenschoen 1:54.3 2-2-1 8-1 3 3 Lily Stride Ti Tetrick M Harder 1:55.3 5-2-7 10-1 4 4 Hey Blondie An McCarthy C Sylvester 1:53.2 1-3-6 4-1 5 5 Fly Fly Selena Br Miller R Jones 1:57.4 4-2-3 10-1 6 6 Courtney Hanover Sc Zeron R Zeron 1:54.2 1-3-2 8-1 7 7 Manchego Ya Gingras J Takter 1:52.4 2-9-1 9-5 8 8 Piranha Fury Br Sears R Norman 1:54.2 8-6-2 12-1 9 9 Seviyorum An Miller J Miller 1:53.1 5-1-2 5-1 HAMBLETONIAN OAKS NO. 93 - ELIMINATION 3 Year Old Fillies Live Purse: $50000 Available Wagering: Trot Distance: 1 Mile H PP Horse Driver Trainer Yrs. Best Last 3 Odds 1 1 Blonde Magic Th Durand T Durand 1:54.0 2-2-1 10-1 2 2 Lima Novelty Sc Zeron L Toscano 1:52.1 1-1-1 6-1 3 3 Winbak Noelle An McCarthy L Wallin 1:55.4 2-4-6 20-1 4 4 Perfect Summer K Lo Roy A Harris 1:58.4 2-6-3 10-1 5 5 Phaetosive Tr Smedshammer T Smedshammer 1:51.3 1-1-3 5-2 6 6 Live Laugh Love Da Miller R Norman 1:53.1 3-1-1 5-1 7 7 Nixie Volo Co Callahan J Butenschoen 1:54.3 2-1-3 8-1 8 8 Plunge Blue Chip Ak Svanstedt A Svanstedt 1:49.4 1-2-2 2-1

Two divisions of the $93,200 "Scott Frost" Reynolds Stakes for 3-year-old colt trotters is also on the Saturday card where 15 of the 18 entrants are making their closing argument for entry into the Hambletonian.

Saturday night is also the 5th Annual Seafood Truck Festival where culinary delights of the sea are offered for your consumption. Post time both nights is 7:15pm.