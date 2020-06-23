Day At The Track

Major Nemesis springs 14-1 upset

10:21 AM 23 Jun 2020 NZST
Major Nemesis, harness racing
Major Nemesis winning Monday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, June 22, 2020 -- Hung on the rim for more than one-half mile, Major Nemesis nevertheless put away the formidable Windsong Leo late to spring a 14-1 harness racing  upset in Monday's $17,900 Open Handicap Pace at The Meadows.

Major Nemesis was seventh when Aaron Merriman tipped him off the cones, perhaps looking for cover. When none emerged, the 6-year-old Big Bad John-Nassau Loop gelding was forced to tackle the front-ending Windsong Leo without help.

He advanced steadily, passed Windsong Leo near the wire and triumphed in 1:51.1.

Dancin Dragon followed the cover of Major Nemesis for second, beaten a neck, while Windsong Leo saved show.

Bill Bercury trains Major Nemesis, who extended his career bankroll to $220,119, for Renee Bercury.

Major Nemesis

Dave Palone collected five wins on the 13-race card, including a pair for trainer Brian Brown.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday, first post 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

