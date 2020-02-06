Major Occasion A impressive in Mares Open

All eyes were on Major Occasion A who was sent off as the harness racing favorite in the Mares Open Pace at Dover Downs Wednesday night.

Valuable Art, last week’s winner, left quickly and Delishka N accepted the pocket trip. The first quarter was paced in :26.4

Tim Tetrick rushed past the quarter pole with Ideal Lifestyle A, who responded clearing the lead. They led the field to the half in :55 seconds flat.

Major Occasion A was the first to pull past the half. Dexter Dunn had to urge his charge on and accelerated past Ideal Lifestyle A, who offered little resistance. The three quarters were paced in 1:22.4, a :27.4 quarter.

Baron Remy attempted to shadow Ideal Lifestyle ‘s move but could not gain any ground. Moments of Joy, Delishka N and Valuable Art all were out paced in the late stages of the race.

Major Occasion A sprinted away from the field and won by four and three quarter lengths stopping the teletimer in 1:49.4. She was sent off at odds of 2/5 .

Major Occasion A was driven to victory by Dexter Dunn for trainer R. Nifty Norman. The Owners are Enzed Racing Stable Inc.

Ideal Lifestyle held on for 2nd. Tim Tetrick drove for trainer Jim King Jr.

Baron Remy finished 3rd and was driven by Andrew McCarthy for trainer Ron Burke.

After the race, trainer Nifty Norman was not sure how Major Occasion A would take to the smaller race track. She raced on the mile track previously. The huge smile on his face provided a confident answer.

Racing continues on Thursday at Dover Downs. Highlighting the 14 race card is Blue Hen Open Pace in the 10th race. The feature will be the Preferred Handicap Pace in race 12. Post Time is 4:30 pm